Karlson & McKenzie Have Fun With Amazon’s “Alexa”

January 4, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Alexa, amazon dot, amazon echo

Over the holidays, one little guy wanted to hear “Tigger, Tigger” on his Amazon Echo featuring “Alexa” which is the name of the voice a la Siri.

Unfortunately, “Alexa’ thought the kid wanted porn instead.

A listener got in touch with us to see how her Echo would handle K&M asking it questions.

Hear how the phone call went with “Alexa” via listener Debbie.

