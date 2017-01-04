Karlson & McKenzie Have Fun With Amazon’s “Alexa”

Over the holidays, one little guy wanted to hear “Tigger, Tigger” on his Amazon Echo featuring “Alexa” which is the name of the voice a la Siri.

Unfortunately, “Alexa’ thought the kid wanted porn instead.

A listener got in touch with us to see how her Echo would handle K&M asking it questions.

Hear how the phone call went with “Alexa” via listener Debbie.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.