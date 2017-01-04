Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 4 in Classic Rock History

Bruce Springsteen played a show at Joe’s Place in Cambridge on this night in 1974. He played three other bars/clubs in Boston in ‘73 & ‘74 that featured a man’s name. Can you name the other three?



ANSWER: Paul’s Mall, Charlie’s Bar, and Olivers.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 4, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1970: Keith Moon accidentally ran his car over chauffeur, Neil Boland, killing him. It happened after a gig in Hatfield England when Moon, who had never learned to drive, jumped behind the wheel while trying to escape a gang of attacking skinheads…

1978: Ozzy Osbourne rejoined Black Sabbath, replacing his own replacement Dave Walker – Ozzy would soon quit again though…

1986: Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott, who had been in an overdose induced coma for a week, died of heart failure and pneumonia…

1989: The first album from The Traveling Wilburys was certified gold and platinum in the same day…

1999: Gold & Platinum honors were bestowed on Black Sabbath for the double “Reunion” album…

2004: Ray Davies of The Kinks was shot through the leg while pursuing a mugger who stole his companion’s purse as they were strolling through the french quarter in New Orleans…

Checking out the WZLX Ticket Stash: Bruce Springsteen played Joe’s Place in Cambridge in 1974 for the first of three nights…