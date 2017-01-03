The First Senseless Survey of 2017

January 3, 2017 8:00 AM

After Kevin not preparing for the new Survey and asking the staff for last minute questions, a guy was dialed up and Kevin was off and asking senseless questions from “Ask Me About Your Face Tattoo?” to “Have you ever thought about eating your FitBit?”

It all came to a halt when he was asked repeatedly about water football questions.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

