Pete McKenzie Rejoins The Fat Farm for 2017

January 3, 2017 8:30 AM
With the New Year upon us and all those resolutions everyone made that no one ever keeps, Pete decided to rejoin the Fat Farm from his local pub.

He was a part of it a few years ago, weighing in every week for 6 weeks, measuring pounds.

This year they are switching it up with lots of money on the line.

Pete had to have them switch the first weigh in and when they did it, Pete recorded it.

Hear how the whole process happened.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

