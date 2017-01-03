Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 3 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin. He’s done a mountain of session work from the mid-60’s to now. In 2005 he collaborated with what band to record two tracks for its new album?



ANSWER: The Foo Fighters album “In Your Honor”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 3, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday: John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin, Stephen Stills, and George Martin, the producer of all those fine Beatles albums…

1970: Speaking of The Beatles, they recorded what would be their last song together – “I Me Mine,” which appeared on “Let It Be.” A decade later George Harrison used the song title as the name for his autobiography…

1974: After eight years of seclusion, Bob Dylan began a 25-city, 39-day tour. Chicago was the first stop on the tour, which reunited Dylan with his backing group, The Band. Many of the shows were recorded and the result was the double live album “Before The Flood.”…

1982: Bruce Springsteen began recording songs for what would become his “Nebraska” album. The stark, folk-inspired collection of solo recordings was done on a 4-track recorder at Springsteen’s home in New Jersey. Although the album was one of Bruce Springsteen’s least successful commercial efforts, it did receive critical raves…