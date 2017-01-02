Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 2 in Classic Rock History

George Harrison’s album “All Things Must Pass” went to #1 in the U.S. on this day in 1970. It was his first post-Beatles solo album, but he released two others when he was still in the band. What were the names of those albums?



ANSWER: “Wonderwall Music” and “Electric Sound”

1968: Authorities at Newark airport seized the entire shipment of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s album “Two Virgins.” The cover featured a full frontal nude shot of the pair and the album was not allowed into the country until it was guaranteed that the package would be retailed with a brown paper cover over the offending shot…

1969: The Beatles began filming what would become the “Let It Be” movie. The first song worked on was John Lennon’s “Don’t Let Me Down”…

1974: The Allman Brothers Band was voted the outstanding community organization of the year by the Georgia State Department of Correction…

1977: Van Halen signed its first record contract with Warner Brothers…

1998: An autopsy of comedian Chris Farley showed that he died of an overdose of opiates and cocaine…

2001: Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue and wife Donna celebrated the birth of a daughter, Frankie Jean Sixx…