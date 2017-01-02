Boston Emissions 1.1.17 | Local Songs of the Year and Favorites from 2016

| L I N K S |
#RUMBLE2017
Rock & Roll Rumble news next week on the show.
Boston Emissions Local Songs of the Year + Favorites from 2016
Local Songs of the Year:
Letters To Cleo – Hitch A Ride
The Humanoids – Heavy Metal
The Knock Ups – Dionysius
Choke Up – Hart
Hey Zeus – Raygun
Carissa Johnson – Deleria
Abbie Barrett – That Shame
Parlour Bells – Sleep When I’m Dead
City Rivals – Come Around
Biltmore – Glitter (Dance All Night)
When Particles Collide – Fight
Animal Flag – Sink
Matt York – Hot Shot
Alarms – Black Book
Kave Kraft – For Life
Jenny Dee and the Deelinquents – Fox On The Run – sweet Sweet cover
Will Dailey – I Will Die 4 U – great Prince cover
No Hope/No Harm – The Living Wage
–new super band with Aaron Perrino, Adam Hand and Luke O’Neil. I admit I did not know Luke could sing.
Boston Emissions Records of the Year
Eternals – Original Sin from Isn’t That Anyone
Eternals – Affirmation I
AM GOLD: @EternalstheBand – Isn’t That Anyone – pure 70’s style radio hits.Go back in time https://t.co/VTbRozB1Yt #favoritesof2016
— Boston Emissions (@bostonemissions) January 2, 2017
Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys – Come Black Magic from Come Black Magic
The Rare Occasions – Loans from Futureproof
Ruby Rose Fox – Ms. America from Domestic
Stars Like Ours – I Don’t Mind from A Millions Ways To Exit EP
Stars Like Ours – Radio
Dark Wheels – Big Door from Dark Wheels EP
Lady Bones – Weight from Terse EP
Worshipper – Darkness from Shadow Hymns
Honorable mention:
Black Helicopter
Watts
Tenafly Vipers
Catching Moons
Contact