Boston Emissions 1.1.17 | Local Songs of the Year and Favorites from 2016

Rock & Roll Rumble news next week on the show.

Boston Emissions Local Songs of the Year + Favorites from 2016

Local Songs of the Year:

Letters To Cleo – Hitch A Ride

The Humanoids – Heavy Metal

The Knock Ups – Dionysius

Choke Up – Hart

Hey Zeus – Raygun

Carissa Johnson – Deleria

Abbie Barrett – That Shame

Parlour Bells – Sleep When I’m Dead

City Rivals – Come Around

Biltmore – Glitter (Dance All Night)

When Particles Collide – Fight

Animal Flag – Sink

Matt York – Hot Shot

Alarms – Black Book

Kave Kraft – For Life

Jenny Dee and the Deelinquents – Fox On The Run – sweet Sweet cover

Will Dailey – I Will Die 4 U – great Prince cover

No Hope/No Harm – The Living Wage

–new super band with Aaron Perrino, Adam Hand and Luke O’Neil. I admit I did not know Luke could sing.

Boston Emissions Records of the Year

Eternals – Original Sin from Isn’t That Anyone

Eternals – Affirmation I

AM GOLD: @EternalstheBand – Isn’t That Anyone – pure 70’s style radio hits.Go back in time https://t.co/VTbRozB1Yt #favoritesof2016 — Boston Emissions (@bostonemissions) January 2, 2017

Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys – Come Black Magic from Come Black Magic

The Rare Occasions – Loans from Futureproof

Ruby Rose Fox – Ms. America from Domestic

Stars Like Ours – I Don’t Mind from A Millions Ways To Exit EP

Stars Like Ours – Radio

Dark Wheels – Big Door from Dark Wheels EP

Lady Bones – Weight from Terse EP

Worshipper – Darkness from Shadow Hymns

Honorable mention:

Black Helicopter

Watts

Tenafly Vipers

Catching Moons

Contact