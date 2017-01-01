Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!
We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!
|100
|Golden Earring
|Twilight Zone
|99
|Foreigner
|Cold As Ice
|98
|Foo Fighters
|Everlong
|97
|Fleetwood Mac
|Gold Dust Woman
|96
|Eagles
|Take It Easy
|95
|Bob Dylan
|Hurricane
|94
|Led Zeppelin
|The Ocean
|93
|Def Leppard
|Hysteria
|92
|Deep Purple
|Smoke On The Water
|91
|Alice Cooper
|No More Mr. Nice Guy
|90
|Cheap Trick
|I Want You To Want Me
|89
|Soundgarden
|Spoonman
|88
|David Bowie
|Young Americans
|87
|Aerosmith
|Train Kepta Rollin’
|86
|AC/DC
|Back In Black
|85
|John Lennon
|Imagine
|84
|Cars
|Just What I Needed
|83
|Jimi Hendrix
|Hey Joe
|82
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Plush
|81
|Beatles
|Hey Jude
|80
|Clash
|Rock The Casbah
|79
|Free
|All Right Now
|78
|Dire Straits
|Money For Nothing
|77
|Steve Miller Band
|The Joker
|76
|Pearl Jam
|Even Flow
|75
|Phil Collins
|In The Air Tonight
|74
|Led Zeppelin
|Whole Lotta Love
|73
|Guns N Roses
|November Rain
|72
|Eric Clapton
|Cocaine
|71
|Doors
|Riders On The Storm
|70
|AC/DC
|It’S A Long Way To The Top If You Wanna Rock ‘N
|69
|Foreigner
|Juke Box Hero
|68
|J. Geils Band
|Must Of Got Lost
|67
|Journey
|Don’T Stop Believin’
|66
|Fleetwood Mac
|Go Your Own Way
|65
|Def Leppard
|Photograph
|64
|Bad Company
|Feel Like Making Love
|63
|Cream
|White Room
|62
|Eagles
|Life In The Fast Lane
|61
|Foo Fighters
|Learn To Fly
|60
|Boston
|Don’T Look Back
|59
|Black Sabbath
|Iron Man
|58
|Who
|Who Are You
|57
|Beatles
|Come Together
|56
|Aerosmith
|Dream On
|55
|Neil Young
|Rockin’ In The Free World
|54
|Bob Dylan
|Like A Rolling Stone
|53
|Blue Oyster Cult
|Don’T Fear The Reaper
|52
|Jimi Hendrix
|Purple Haze
|51
|AC/DC
|Thunderstruck
|50
|Doors
|L.A. Woman
|49
|Metallica
|The Unforgiven
|48
|David Bowie
|Heroes
|47
|Black Sabbath
|War Pigs
|46
|Boston
|More Than A Feeling
|45
|Bachman Turner Overdrive
|Taking Care Of Business
|44
|Scorpions
|Rock You Like A Hurricane
|43
|Manfred Mann
|Blinded By The Light
|42
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Sweet Home Alabama
|41
|Beatles
|A Day In The Life
|40
|Aerosmith
|Mama Kin
|39
|Rolling Stones
|Start Me Up
|38
|Fleetwood Mac
|The Chain
|37
|Soundgarden
|Black Hole Sun
|36
|ZZ Top
|Gimme All Your Lovin’
|35
|Alice In Chains
|Rooster
|34
|Bruce Springsteen
|Born To Run
|33
|Bad Company
|Bad Company
|32
|AC/DC
|You Shook Me All Night Long
|31
|Queen
|You’Re My Best Friend
|30
|RUSH
|Limelight
|29
|Pearl Jam
|Jeremy
|28
|Eagles
|Hotel California
|27
|Ozzy Osbourne
|Crazy Train
|26
|David Bowie
|Space Oddity
|25
|Guns N Roses
|Paradise City
|24
|Rolling Stones
|Can’T Ya Hear Me Knockin’
|23
|Tom Petty
|Refugee
|22
|Derek & The Dominos
|Layla
|21
|Pink Floyd
|Comfortably Numb
|20
|Van Halen
|Jump (Incl. "1984")
|19
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Simple Man
|18
|Metallica
|Turn The Page
|17
|Led Zeppelin
|Kashmir
|16
|Def Leppard
|Pour Some Sugar On Me
|15
|Boston
|Peace Of Mind
|14
|Who
|Won’T Get Fooled Again
|13
|Nirvana
|Smells Like Teen Spirit
|12
|Jimi Hendrix
|All Along The Watchtower
|11
|Rolling Stones
|Sympathy For The Devil
|10
|U2
|New Year’S Day
|9
|Beatles
|Revolution
|8
|Aerosmith
|Sweet Emotion
|7
|AC/DC
|Highway To Hell
|6
|Black Sabbath
|Paranoid
|5
|Pearl Jam
|Alive
|4
|Led Zeppelin
|Stairway To Heaven
|3
|Queen
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|2
|Pink Floyd
|Wish You Were Here
|1
|Guns N Roses
|Sweet Child Of Mine