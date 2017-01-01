Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016: 100 – 1

January 1, 2017

100 Golden Earring  Twilight Zone
99 Foreigner   Cold As Ice
98 Foo Fighters              Everlong
97 Fleetwood Mac            Gold Dust Woman
96 Eagles                  Take It Easy
95 Bob Dylan              Hurricane
94 Led Zeppelin          The Ocean
93 Def Leppard          Hysteria
92 Deep Purple         Smoke On The Water
91 Alice Cooper       No More Mr. Nice Guy
90 Cheap Trick       I Want You To Want Me
89 Soundgarden      Spoonman
88 David Bowie     Young Americans
87 Aerosmith      Train Kepta Rollin’
86 AC/DC Back In Black
85 John Lennon  Imagine
84 Cars                      Just What I Needed
83 Jimi Hendrix             Hey Joe
82 Stone Temple Pilots     Plush
81 Beatles                Hey Jude
80 Clash                 Rock The Casbah
79 Free                 All Right Now
78 Dire Straits        Money For Nothing
77 Steve Miller Band  The Joker
76 Pearl Jam         Even Flow
75 Phil Collins     In The Air Tonight
74 Led Zeppelin    Whole Lotta Love
73 Guns N Roses   November Rain
72 Eric Clapton  Cocaine
71 Doors        Riders On The Storm
70 AC/DC It’S A Long Way To The Top If You Wanna Rock ‘N
69 Foreigner  Juke Box Hero
68 J. Geils Band            Must Of Got Lost
67 Journey                 Don’T Stop Believin’
66 Fleetwood Mac          Go Your Own Way
65 Def Leppard           Photograph
64 Bad Company          Feel Like Making Love
63 Cream               White Room
62 Eagles             Life In The Fast Lane
61 Foo Fighters      Learn To Fly
60 Boston           Don’T Look Back
59 Black Sabbath   Iron Man
58 Who            Who Are You
57 Beatles                  Come Together
56 Aerosmith               Dream On
55 Neil Young             Rockin’ In The Free World
54 Bob Dylan             Like A Rolling Stone
53 Blue Oyster Cult     Don’T Fear The Reaper
52 Jimi Hendrix        Purple Haze
51 AC/DC Thunderstruck
50 Doors             L.A. Woman
49 Metallica        The Unforgiven
48 David Bowie     Heroes
47 Black Sabbath  War Pigs
46 Boston                  More Than A Feeling
45 Bachman Turner Overdrive Taking Care Of Business
44 Scorpions         Rock You Like A Hurricane
43 Manfred Mann     Blinded By The Light
42 Lynyrd Skynyrd  Sweet Home Alabama
41 Beatles                  A Day In The Life
40 Aerosmith               Mama Kin
39 Rolling Stones         Start Me Up
38 Fleetwood Mac         The Chain
37 Soundgarden          Black Hole Sun
36 ZZ Top   Gimme All Your Lovin’
35 Alice In Chains    Rooster
34 Bruce Springsteen Born To Run
33 Bad Company    Bad Company
32 AC/DC You Shook Me All Night Long
31 Queen        You’Re My Best Friend
30 RUSH Limelight
29 Pearl Jam                Jeremy
28 Eagles                  Hotel California
27 Ozzy Osbourne          Crazy Train
26 David Bowie           Space Oddity
25 Guns N Roses         Paradise City
24 Rolling Stones      Can’T Ya Hear Me Knockin’
23 Tom Petty          Refugee
22 Derek & The Dominos Layla
21 Pink Floyd        Comfortably Numb
20 Van Halen        Jump (Incl. "1984")
19 Lynyrd Skynyrd  Simple Man
18 Metallica      Turn The Page
17 Led Zeppelin             Kashmir
16 Def Leppard     Pour Some Sugar On Me
15 Boston        Peace Of Mind
14 Who              Won’T Get Fooled Again
13 Nirvana             Smells Like Teen Spirit
12 Jimi Hendrix       All Along The Watchtower
11 Rolling Stones     Sympathy For The Devil
10 U2                 New Year’S Day
9 Beatles           Revolution
8 Aerosmith         Sweet Emotion
7 AC/DC Highway To Hell
6 Black Sabbath    Paranoid
5 Pearl Jam        Alive
4 Led Zeppelin      Stairway To Heaven
3 Queen            Bohemian Rhapsody
2 Pink Floyd      Wish You Were Here
1 Guns N Roses   Sweet Child Of Mine
