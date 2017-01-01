Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 1 in Classic Rock History

On this New Year’s Day in 1970, Jimi Hendrix did an additional pair of shows at the Fillmore East with his new group The Band of Gypsies. He had ditched the Experience and would soon break up Band of Gypsies, but would later reunite with what Experience member for tours in 1970?



ANSWER: Drummer Mitch Mitchell

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 1, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1962: Decca Records A&R man Dick Rowe opted not to sign The Beatles after being less than impressed with their performance of “Please Mr. Postman” and several other songs during an audition set up by Beatles manager Brian Epstein. Rowe told Epstein, “Guitar groups are on their way out” – The Beatles later signed with EMI records…

1964: The Rolling Stones appeared on the debut of a BBC show called “Top of the Pops”…

1972: Edgar Winter and White Trash broke up, leaving Edgar free to start a new band, the Edgar Winter Group…

1976: Robert Plant took his first steps from a wheelchair – the wheelchair was necessary due to injuries received in a car accident in Greece the previous year…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…Jimi Hendrix performed two more shows at the Fillmore East in New York, followed a pair on New Year’s Eve. Hendrix was unleashing his new group, Band of Gypsies, and recorded the shows for a live album…