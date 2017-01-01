2017 Ski & Snowboard Expo Tickets

Get ready to kick off your winter season at the 36th annual Ski & Snowboard Expo.

Retail partner, Country Ski & Sport, will roll out the region’s most impressive ski and snowboard sale and resorts from around the globe will offer their best pre-season savings on winter vacation packages, lift tickets and season passes.

Live acts, interactive exhibits and ongoing giveaways provide Expo visitors with non-stop entertainment and this year will not disappoint.

