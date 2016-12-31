Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!
We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!
|200
|Led Zeppelin
|Fool In The Rain
|199
|Who
|Behind Blue Eyes
|198
|Soundgarden
|Burden In My Hands
|197
|Pink Floyd
|Have A Cigar
|196
|Journey
|Any Way You Want It
|195
|Bad Company
|Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy
|194
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|Fortunate Son
|193
|Queen
|Another One Bites The Dust
|192
|Electric Light Orchestra
|Fire On High
|191
|Fleetwood Mac
|Dreams
|190
|Beatles
|While My Guitar Gently Weeps
|189
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Breaking The Girl
|188
|Led Zeppelin
|Ramble On
|187
|Clash
|Should I Stay Or Should I Go
|186
|Ozzy Osbourne
|Mama, I’M Coming Home
|185
|U2
|I Still Haven’T Found What I’M Looking For
|184
|Steve Miller Band
|Rock ‘N’ Me
|183
|Van Halen
|Panama
|182
|Alice Cooper
|School’S Out
|181
|Police
|Message In A Bottle
|180
|Nirvana
|About A Girl
|179
|Pat Benatar
|Heartbreaker
|178
|Led Zeppelin
|Heartbreaker/Livin’ Lovin’ Maid
|177
|Scorpions
|No One Like You
|176
|Bob Seger
|Hollywood Nights
|175
|Guns N Roses
|Patience
|174
|Tom Petty
|I Won’T Back Down
|173
|Judas Priest
|You’Ve Got Another Thing Comin’
|172
|Who
|Love Reign O’Er Me
|171
|RUSH
|The Spirit Of Radio
|170
|Pearl Jam
|Better Man
|169
|Steve Miller Band
|Threshold/Jet Airliner
|168
|Eagles
|Already Gone
|167
|Led Zeppelin
|Immigrant Song
|166
|Van Halen
|Dreams
|165
|Pink Floyd
|Young Lust
|164
|Queen
|We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions
|163
|Aerosmith
|Walk This Way
|162
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Interstate Love Song
|161
|John Lennon
|Watching The Wheels
|160
|Queen
|Under Pressure
|159
|Joan Jett
|I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll
|158
|AC/DC
|Shoot To Thrill
|157
|Dire Straits
|Sultans Of Swing
|156
|Guns N Roses
|Knockin’ On Heaven’S Door
|155
|Led Zeppelin
|Black Dog
|154
|Red Rider
|Lunatic Fringe
|153
|Paul McCartney
|Live And Let Die
|152
|Tom Petty
|Breakdown
|151
|Black Crowes
|Hard To Handle
|150
|Neil Young
|Heart Of Gold
|149
|ZZ Top
|Sharp Dressed Man
|148
|Motley Crue
|Home Sweet Home
|147
|Boston
|Foreplay/Long Time
|146
|Allman Brothers Band
|Midnight Rider
|145
|John Mellencamp
|Pink Houses
|144
|Joe Walsh
|Life’S Been Good
|143
|KISS
|Rock And Roll All Night (Live)
|142
|Aerosmith
|Livin’ On The Edge
|141
|Led Zeppelin
|Over The Hills & Far Away
|140
|Alice In Chains
|Would?
|139
|Rolling Stones
|Miss You
|138
|Bon Jovi
|Wanted Dead Or Alive
|137
|Traffic
|Dear Mr. Fantasy
|136
|U2
|Where The Streets Have No Name
|135
|Talking Heads
|Psycho Killer
|134
|Bruce Springsteen
|Dancing In The Dark
|133
|Van Halen
|Right Now
|132
|Pink Floyd
|Another Brick 1 & 2
|131
|Pearl Jam
|Black
|130
|Billy Squier
|The Stroke
|129
|Queen
|Fat Bottomed Girls
|128
|ZZ Top
|La Grange
|127
|Police
|Synchronicity Ii
|126
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Under The Bridge
|125
|Van Halen
|You Really Got Me
|124
|Tom Petty
|Mary Jane’S Last Dance
|123
|Ted Nugent
|Stranglehold
|122
|U2
|Sunday Bloody Sunday
|121
|Nirvana
|The Man Who Sold The World
|120
|Bob Seger
|Turn The Page
|119
|RUSH
|Tom Sawyer
|118
|Queen
|Somebody To Love
|117
|Rolling Stones
|Brown Sugar
|116
|Nirvana
|Come As You Are
|115
|Stevie Nicks
|Edge Of Seventeen
|114
|Paul McCartney
|Band On The Run
|113
|John Mellencamp
|Jack And Diane
|112
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Free Bird
|111
|Metallica
|Enter Sandman
|110
|Led Zeppelin
|Rock And Roll
|109
|Billy Idol
|White Wedding
|108
|Guns N Roses
|Welcome To The Jungle
|107
|Don Henley
|The Boys Of Summer
|106
|Who
|Baba O’Riley
|105
|Kansas
|Carry On Wayward Son
|104
|Green Day
|Longview
|103
|Pink Floyd
|Time
|102
|Heart
|Crazy On You
|101
|Gov’t Mule
|Soulshine