Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016: 200 – 101

December 31, 2016 2:00 PM

Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!

We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!

 

200 Led Zeppelin           Fool In The Rain
199 Who                   Behind Blue Eyes
198 Soundgarden          Burden In My Hands
197 Pink Floyd          Have A Cigar
196 Journey            Any Way You Want It
195 Bad Company       Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy
194 Creedence Clearwater Revival Fortunate Son
193 Queen                   Another One Bites The Dust
192 Electric Light Orchestra Fire On High
191 Fleetwood Mac  Dreams
190 Beatles   While My Guitar Gently Weeps
189 Red Hot Chili Peppers Breaking The Girl
188 Led Zeppelin       Ramble On
187 Clash                   Should I Stay Or Should I Go
186 Ozzy Osbourne          Mama, I’M Coming Home
185 U2                    I Still Haven’T Found What I’M Looking For
184 Steve Miller Band    Rock ‘N’ Me
183 Van Halen           Panama
182 Alice Cooper       School’S Out
181 Police            Message In A Bottle
180 Nirvana          About A Girl
179 Pat Benatar     Heartbreaker
178 Led Zeppelin   Heartbreaker/Livin’ Lovin’ Maid
177 Scorpions     No One Like You
176 Bob Seger              Hollywood Nights
175 Guns N Roses          Patience
174 Tom Petty            I Won’T Back Down
173 Judas Priest        You’Ve Got Another Thing Comin’
172 Who                Love Reign O’Er Me
171 RUSH The Spirit Of Radio
170 Pearl Jam        Better Man
169 Steve Miller Band Threshold/Jet Airliner
168 Eagles           Already Gone
167 Led Zeppelin    Immigrant Song
166 Van Halen      Dreams
165 Pink Floyd    Young Lust
164 Queen        We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions
163 Aerosmith   Walk This Way
162 Stone Temple Pilots  Interstate Love Song
161 John Lennon              Watching The Wheels
160 Queen                   Under Pressure
159 Joan Jett              I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll
158 AC/DC Shoot To Thrill
157 Dire Straits         Sultans Of Swing
156 Guns N Roses        Knockin’ On Heaven’S Door
155 Led Zeppelin       Black Dog
154 Red Rider         Lunatic Fringe
153 Paul McCartney  Live And Let Die
152 Tom Petty       Breakdown
151 Black Crowes   Hard To Handle
150 Neil Young    Heart Of Gold
149 ZZ Top   Sharp Dressed Man
148 Motley Crue Home Sweet Home
147 Boston     Foreplay/Long Time
146 Allman Brothers Band  Midnight Rider
145 John Mellencamp  Pink Houses
144 Joe Walsh    Life’S Been Good
143 KISS Rock And Roll All Night (Live)
142 Aerosmith  Livin’ On The Edge
141 Led Zeppelin             Over The Hills & Far Away
140 Alice In Chains         Would?
139 Rolling Stones         Miss You
138 Bon Jovi              Wanted Dead Or Alive
137 Traffic              Dear Mr. Fantasy
136 U2                  Where The Streets Have No Name
135 Talking Heads      Psycho Killer
134 Bruce Springsteen Dancing In The Dark
133 Van Halen        Right Now
132 Pink Floyd      Another Brick 1 & 2
131 Pearl Jam      Black
130 Billy Squier  The Stroke
129 Queen     Fat Bottomed Girls
128 ZZ Top   La Grange
127 Police  Synchronicity Ii
126 Red Hot Chili Peppers    Under The Bridge
125 Van Halen               You Really Got Me
124 Tom Petty              Mary Jane’S Last Dance
123 Ted Nugent            Stranglehold
122 U2                   Sunday Bloody Sunday
121 Nirvana             The Man Who Sold The World
120 Bob Seger          Turn The Page
119 RUSH Tom Sawyer
118 Queen            Somebody To Love
117 Rolling Stones  Brown Sugar
116 Nirvana                  Come As You Are
115 Stevie Nicks            Edge Of Seventeen
114 Paul McCartney  Band On The Run
113 John Mellencamp       Jack And Diane
112 Lynyrd Skynyrd       Free Bird
111 Metallica           Enter Sandman
110 Led Zeppelin       Rock And Roll
109 Billy Idol        White Wedding
108 Guns N Roses     Welcome To The Jungle
107 Don Henley      The Boys Of Summer
106 Who            Baba O’Riley
105 Kansas        Carry On Wayward Son
104 Green Day    Longview
103 Pink Floyd  Time
102 Heart   Crazy On You
101 Gov’t Mule    Soulshine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live