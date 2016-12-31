SixX Strings: Shawn SixX’s End of the Year List for Two Thousand and “SixX” teen.

As the last few moments of 2016 are upon us, what are we taking from this rollercoaster of a year? Was it good to you, or are you like many that think it can’t be done and over with fast enough? Well I try to always focus on the best moments of the year and obviously… it’s all Rock music oriented. Will you agree or pass it up as fodder for your next social media rant? Well take a look and maybe come up with your own list as you reflect back.

Here is the SIXX STRINGS Top 20 List for Two Thousand and “Sixx” teen:

Best Reunion- Guns N’ Roses “Not In This Lifetime Tour” Most Surprising Cross Genre Album Release- Slaves On Dope ‘Horse’ Best Return to form Metal Album- Metallica ‘Hardwired…To Self-Destruct’ Best Metal Album- Megadeth ‘Dystopia’ Best Video- Bobaflex ‘A Spider In The Dark’ Best Fans- Nonpoint Best Super Group- The Dead Daisies Most Depressing Rock Death- David Bowie Most Exciting New Album Announcement- Judas Priest’s new album coming in 2017 Most Shocking Line-Up Announcement- Axl Rose replacing Brian Johnson in AC/DC Biggest on Stage Crash and Burn- Ivan Moody, Vocalist of Five Finger Death Punch Best Tongue Lashing- Jessie James Dupree of Jackyl telling off Bruce Springsteen and Bono Best Rock Festival for the Money/Overall- Rocklahoma Best Live Band- Hatebreed Most Depressing Announcement for Boston Rock Fans- Aerosmith “Farewell” Tour Most Surprising Grammy Winner- Best Metal Performance… Ghost for ‘Cirice’ Best Acoustic Guitar Performance- Zakk Wylde plays Black Sabbath on Mini Hello Kitty Guitar Best Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction of 2016- Deep Purple Best Hard Rock Album- The Pretty Reckless ‘Who You Selling For’ Best Rock Album- David Bowie ‘Blackstar’

These picks are the sole opinions of Shawn SixX and do not reflect the opinions of WZLX or CBS Radio Boston so don’t get all butthurt and mad if you don’t agree… Happy New Year SixX Strings faithful, and thanks for a killer year!

Check it,

SixX