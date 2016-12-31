Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: December 31 in Classic Rock History

On New Year’s Eve in 1996 Paul McCartney was knighted by the Queen. The other surviving Beatles, Ringo and George, joking referred to Paul with what title?



ANSWER: “Your Holiness”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for December 31, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy birthday: Police guitarist Andy Summers, Kinks bassist Peter Quaife, Patti Smith, Burton Cummings of The Guess Who, and Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith.

Police guitarist Andy Summers, Kinks bassist Peter Quaife, Patti Smith, Burton Cummings of The Guess Who, and Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith. 1963 : The Kinks make their live debut at the Lotus House in London.

: The Kinks make their live debut at the Lotus House in London. 1969 : Jimi Hendrix and his Band of Gypsies play the Fillmore East in New York where the live album “A Band of Gypsies” is recorded.

: Jimi Hendrix and his Band of Gypsies play the Fillmore East in New York where the live album “A Band of Gypsies” is recorded. 1974 : Mick Fleetwood telephones Lindsay Buckingham and Stevie Nicks and invites them to join Fleetwood Mac. Of course they accept, and the rest is classic rock history.

: Mick Fleetwood telephones Lindsay Buckingham and Stevie Nicks and invites them to join Fleetwood Mac. Of course they accept, and the rest is classic rock history. 1976 : The Cars make their live debut at a New Year’s Eve party at Pease Air Force Base in southern New Hampshire.

: The Cars make their live debut at a New Year’s Eve party at Pease Air Force Base in southern New Hampshire. 1978 : The Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco goes out with a bang with performances by The Grateful Dead and The Blues Brothers.

: The Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco goes out with a bang with performances by The Grateful Dead and The Blues Brothers. 1985 : Rick Nelson’s tour plane catches fire and crashes. Eight people, including his fiancée and band members, are all killed.

: Rick Nelson’s tour plane catches fire and crashes. Eight people, including his fiancée and band members, are all killed. 1985 : At Don Henley’s New Year’s Eve party, Gary Hart and Donna Rice meet for the first time.

: At Don Henley’s New Year’s Eve party, Gary Hart and Donna Rice meet for the first time. 1996 : Paul McCartney receives his knighthood from the Queen.

: Paul McCartney receives his knighthood from the Queen. 2000 : Sammy Hagar and Ted Nugent perform together at a New Year’s Eve show in Detroit.

: Sammy Hagar and Ted Nugent perform together at a New Year’s Eve show in Detroit. 2000: Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson is arrested after a fight with police at a hotel in Naples, Florida.

From the WZLX ticket stash…It’s a plethora of Aerosmith shows – they played the Boston garden in 1989 as part of a three night stand, and again in 1993 and then at the Fleet Center in 1997.