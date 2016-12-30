Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016: 400 – 301

December 30, 2016 8:20 AM

Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!

We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!

 

400 Nirvana           Heart-Shaped Box
399 Queen            Killer Queen
398 Lynyrd Skynyrd  Saturday Night Special
397 Queensryche              Silent Lucidity
396 Doors                   Peace Frog/Blue Sunday
395 John Lennon            Nobody Told Me
394 Eric Clapton          After Midnight
393 Black Crowes         Thorn In My Pride
392 Police              Every Breath You Take
391 Eddie Money        Baby Hold On
390 Van Halen         Jamie’S Cryin’
389 Pat Benatar      Hit Me With Your Best Shot
388 Led Zeppelin    Good Times Bad Times
387 Genesis        Misunderstanding
386 Eagles        Take It To The Limit
385 Def Leppard  Love Bites
384 Aerosmith   Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
383 Electric Light Orchestra Don’T Bring Me Down
382 Stevie Ray Vaughan  Little Wing
381 Thin Lizzy         The Boys Are Back In Town
380 Bob Seger         Rock And Roll Never Forgets
379 Rolling Stones   Shattered
378 Loverboy        Working For The Weekend
377 Beatles                  Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
376 Neil Young              Sugar Mountain
375 Warren Zevon           Werewolves Of London
374 Yes                   Owner Of A Lonely Heart
373 Soundgarden          Fell On Black Days
372 U2                  One
371 Judas Priest       Living After Midnight
370 Jonathan Edwards  Shanty
369 Clash                     London Calling
368 Tom Petty                Don’T Do Me Like That
367 Doors                   Break On Through
366 Ozzy Osbourne          Flying High Again
365 David Bowie           Fame
364 Buffalo Springfield  For What It’S Worth
363 Elton John          Tiny Dancer
362 Cream                    Crossroads
361 J. Geils Band           Whammer Jammer
360 Pink Floyd             Learning To Fly
359 Allman Brothers Band  Ramblin’ Man
358 AC/DC Hells Bells
357 Bob Dylan           Tangled Up In Blue
356 Talking Heads      Burning Down The House
355 Foo Fighters      My Hero
354 Rolling Stones   Gimme Shelter
353 Queen           Crazy Little Thing Called Love
352 Van Halen      Ain’T Talkin’ About Love
351 Robert Plant              In The Mood
350 Steve Miller Band        Take The Money And Run
349 Billy Idol              Rebel Yell
348 Peter Gabriel          In Your Eyes
347 Police                Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
346 Charlie Daniels Band The Devil Went Down To Georgia
345 David Bowie        Golden Years
344 Neil Young        The Needle & The Damage Done
343 Styx             Renegade
342 John Mellencamp Hurts So Good
341 Nirvana        Polly
340 James Gang    Funk #49
339 Foreigner                Double Vision
338 Def Leppard             Bringin’ On The Heartbreak
337 Bob Seger              Travelin’ Man/Beautiful Loser
336 Journey               Lovin, Touchin, Squeezin
335 Eagles               Seven Bridges Road
334 Tom Petty           I Need To Know
333 Led Zeppelin       What Is & What Should Never Be
332 Nilsson           Jump Into The Fire
331 Guns N Roses     Don’T Cry
330 Lynyrd Skynyrd  Tuesday’S Gone
329 Who                       My Generation
328 RUSH Freewill
327 Pretenders              Back On The Chain Gang
326 Sammy Hagar            I Can’T Drive 55
325 Dio                   Rainbow In The Dark
324 Blue Oyster Cult     Burnin’ For You
323 Rolling Stones      Wild Horses
322 Temple Of The Dog  Hunger Strike
321 Sweet          Ballroom Blitz
320 ZZ Top   Cheap Sunglasses
319 Pink Floyd               Speak To Me/Breathe/On The Run
318 Beatles                 Hello, Goodbye
317 Aerosmith              Rag Doll
316 Led Zeppelin          D’Yer Mak’Er
315 Supertramp           The Logical Song
314 KISS Detroit Rock City
313 Heart              Barracuda
312 Genesis           That’S All
311 Van Halen        Oh Pretty Woman(W Intruder Intro)
310 Alice In Chains Down In A Hole
309 David Bowie Changes
308 Bon Jovi   Livin’ On A Prayer
307 Doors     Roadhouse Blues
306 Cars                     Let’S Go
305 Who                     You Better You Bet
304 Bob Seger              Against The Wind
303 Tom Petty             Don’T Come Around Here No More
302 Mott The Hoople      All The Young Dudes
301 Lynyrd Skynyrd      Gimme Three Steps
