Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!
We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!
|400
|Nirvana
|Heart-Shaped Box
|399
|Queen
|Killer Queen
|398
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Saturday Night Special
|397
|Queensryche
|Silent Lucidity
|396
|Doors
|Peace Frog/Blue Sunday
|395
|John Lennon
|Nobody Told Me
|394
|Eric Clapton
|After Midnight
|393
|Black Crowes
|Thorn In My Pride
|392
|Police
|Every Breath You Take
|391
|Eddie Money
|Baby Hold On
|390
|Van Halen
|Jamie’S Cryin’
|389
|Pat Benatar
|Hit Me With Your Best Shot
|388
|Led Zeppelin
|Good Times Bad Times
|387
|Genesis
|Misunderstanding
|386
|Eagles
|Take It To The Limit
|385
|Def Leppard
|Love Bites
|384
|Aerosmith
|Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
|383
|Electric Light Orchestra
|Don’T Bring Me Down
|382
|Stevie Ray Vaughan
|Little Wing
|381
|Thin Lizzy
|The Boys Are Back In Town
|380
|Bob Seger
|Rock And Roll Never Forgets
|379
|Rolling Stones
|Shattered
|378
|Loverboy
|Working For The Weekend
|377
|Beatles
|Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
|376
|Neil Young
|Sugar Mountain
|375
|Warren Zevon
|Werewolves Of London
|374
|Yes
|Owner Of A Lonely Heart
|373
|Soundgarden
|Fell On Black Days
|372
|U2
|One
|371
|Judas Priest
|Living After Midnight
|370
|Jonathan Edwards
|Shanty
|369
|Clash
|London Calling
|368
|Tom Petty
|Don’T Do Me Like That
|367
|Doors
|Break On Through
|366
|Ozzy Osbourne
|Flying High Again
|365
|David Bowie
|Fame
|364
|Buffalo Springfield
|For What It’S Worth
|363
|Elton John
|Tiny Dancer
|362
|Cream
|Crossroads
|361
|J. Geils Band
|Whammer Jammer
|360
|Pink Floyd
|Learning To Fly
|359
|Allman Brothers Band
|Ramblin’ Man
|358
|AC/DC
|Hells Bells
|357
|Bob Dylan
|Tangled Up In Blue
|356
|Talking Heads
|Burning Down The House
|355
|Foo Fighters
|My Hero
|354
|Rolling Stones
|Gimme Shelter
|353
|Queen
|Crazy Little Thing Called Love
|352
|Van Halen
|Ain’T Talkin’ About Love
|351
|Robert Plant
|In The Mood
|350
|Steve Miller Band
|Take The Money And Run
|349
|Billy Idol
|Rebel Yell
|348
|Peter Gabriel
|In Your Eyes
|347
|Police
|Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
|346
|Charlie Daniels Band
|The Devil Went Down To Georgia
|345
|David Bowie
|Golden Years
|344
|Neil Young
|The Needle & The Damage Done
|343
|Styx
|Renegade
|342
|John Mellencamp
|Hurts So Good
|341
|Nirvana
|Polly
|340
|James Gang
|Funk #49
|339
|Foreigner
|Double Vision
|338
|Def Leppard
|Bringin’ On The Heartbreak
|337
|Bob Seger
|Travelin’ Man/Beautiful Loser
|336
|Journey
|Lovin, Touchin, Squeezin
|335
|Eagles
|Seven Bridges Road
|334
|Tom Petty
|I Need To Know
|333
|Led Zeppelin
|What Is & What Should Never Be
|332
|Nilsson
|Jump Into The Fire
|331
|Guns N Roses
|Don’T Cry
|330
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Tuesday’S Gone
|329
|Who
|My Generation
|328
|RUSH
|Freewill
|327
|Pretenders
|Back On The Chain Gang
|326
|Sammy Hagar
|I Can’T Drive 55
|325
|Dio
|Rainbow In The Dark
|324
|Blue Oyster Cult
|Burnin’ For You
|323
|Rolling Stones
|Wild Horses
|322
|Temple Of The Dog
|Hunger Strike
|321
|Sweet
|Ballroom Blitz
|320
|ZZ Top
|Cheap Sunglasses
|319
|Pink Floyd
|Speak To Me/Breathe/On The Run
|318
|Beatles
|Hello, Goodbye
|317
|Aerosmith
|Rag Doll
|316
|Led Zeppelin
|D’Yer Mak’Er
|315
|Supertramp
|The Logical Song
|314
|KISS
|Detroit Rock City
|313
|Heart
|Barracuda
|312
|Genesis
|That’S All
|311
|Van Halen
|Oh Pretty Woman(W Intruder Intro)
|310
|Alice In Chains
|Down In A Hole
|309
|David Bowie
|Changes
|308
|Bon Jovi
|Livin’ On A Prayer
|307
|Doors
|Roadhouse Blues
|306
|Cars
|Let’S Go
|305
|Who
|You Better You Bet
|304
|Bob Seger
|Against The Wind
|303
|Tom Petty
|Don’T Come Around Here No More
|302
|Mott The Hoople
|All The Young Dudes
|301
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Gimme Three Steps