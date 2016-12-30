Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016: 300 – 201

December 30, 2016 6:30 PM

Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!

We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!

 

300 Guns N Roses       Civil War
299 John Lennon       Instant Karma
298 Journey          Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
297 Neil Young      Sugar Mountain
296 Black Crowes   Twice As Hard
295 Led Zeppelin  Dancin’ Days
294 U2                       I Will Follow
293 Rolling Stones          Jumpin’ Jack Flash
292 Ramones                I Wanna Be Sedated
291 Aerosmith             Janie’S Got A Gun
290 Def Leppard          Foolin’
289 Bad Company         Shooting Star
288 Bruce Springsteen  Born In The U.S.A.
287 Police                  Don’T Stand So Close To Me
286 Metallica             Until It Sleeps
285 Pink Floyd           Brain Damage-Eclipse
284 Beatles             Strawberry Fields Forever
283 Tom Petty          The Waiting
282 George Thorogood  One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer
281 Boston           Smokin’
280 Led Zeppelin    Communication Breakdown
279 AC/DC Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
278 Pearl Jam                Daughter
277 Ozzy Osbourne           Bark At The Moon
276 Rolling Stones         It’S Only Rock And Roll
275 Cars                  Good Times Roll
274 Stone Temple Pilots  Vasoline
273 Who                 Bargain
272 ZZ Top   Tush
271 Pink Floyd        Welcome To The Machine
270 Lynyrd Skynyrd   Call Me The Breeze
269 Peter Gabriel   Solsbury Hill
268 Doors          Light My Fire
267 Aerosmith     Come Together
266 Led Zeppelin       When The Levee Breaks
265 Van Halen         Hot For Teacher
264 Boston           Rock And Roll Band
263 Nirvana         All Apologies
262 U2             Bullet The Blue Sky
261 Beatles       Back In The U.S.S.R.
260 Heart/Jason Bonham Wit Stairway To Heaven
259 Cars                                                         Dangerous Type
258 Tom Petty             Runnin’ Down A Dream
257 ZZ Top   Legs
256 Neil Young          Old Man
255 Bruce Springsteen  Rosalita
254 Pink Floyd        Hey You
253 Foreigner                                      Feels Like The First Time
252 Black Crowes            She Talks To Angels
251 Pink Floyd             Money
250 Billy Squier          Lonely Is The Night
249 Rolling Stones       Angie
248 Ozzy Osbourne       No More Tears
247 Steve Miller Band  Space Intro/Fly Like An Eagle
246 Paul McCartney  Maybe I’M Amazed
245 Led Zeppelin     Babe I’M Gonna Leave You
244 Grateful Dead   Touch Of Grey
243 Lynyrd Skynyrd What’S Your Name?
242 Metallica     Nothing Else Matters
241 Tom Petty                Free Fallin’
240 Aerosmith               Back In The Saddle
239 Fleetwood Mac          Rhiannon
238 Jimi Hendrix          Foxy Lady
237 John Mellencamp      Authority Song
236 Eagles              One Of These Nights
235 Deep Purple           Highway Star
234 David Bowie          Modern Love
233 Cars               My Best Friend’S Girl
232 Pearl Jam         Last Kiss
231 Who              Eminence Front
230 U2              Pride (In The Name Of Love)
229 Led Zeppelin   Gallows Pole
228 Ozzy Osbourne Shot In The Dark
227 Pretenders   Brass In Pocket
226 Pink Floyd  Run Like Hell
225 Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty  Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around
224 Beatles                With A Little Help…(Inc.Sgt.Peppers)
223 Journey               Wheel In The Sky
222 Cream                Sunshine Of Your Love
221 Eddie Money         Two Tickets To Paradise
220 J. Geils Band        Centerfold
219 Doobie Brothers     Long Train Runnin’
218 Def Leppard        Rock Of Ages
217 Police            Roxanne
216 Eric Clapton     I Shot The Sheriff
215 Pearl Jam       Yellow Ledbetter
214 Led Zeppelin   Dazed And Confused
213 Eagles                                              In The City
212 Aerosmith               Same Old Song And Dance
211 Cheap Trick           Surrender
210 Van Halen            Runnin’ With The Devil
209 Alice Cooper        Eighteen
208 John Mellencamp    Small Town
207 Motley Crue       Girls, Girls, Girls
206 Elton John       Saturday Night’S Alright For Fighting
205 Rolling Stones          You Can’T Always Get What You Want
204 AC/DC Tnt
203 Cars                  You Might Think
202 Neil Young           Hey Hey, My My (Into Black)
201 David Bowie             Rebel Rebel
