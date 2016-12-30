Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!
We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!
|300
|Guns N Roses
|Civil War
|299
|John Lennon
|Instant Karma
|298
|Journey
|Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
|297
|Neil Young
|Sugar Mountain
|296
|Black Crowes
|Twice As Hard
|295
|Led Zeppelin
|Dancin’ Days
|294
|U2
|I Will Follow
|293
|Rolling Stones
|Jumpin’ Jack Flash
|292
|Ramones
|I Wanna Be Sedated
|291
|Aerosmith
|Janie’S Got A Gun
|290
|Def Leppard
|Foolin’
|289
|Bad Company
|Shooting Star
|288
|Bruce Springsteen
|Born In The U.S.A.
|287
|Police
|Don’T Stand So Close To Me
|286
|Metallica
|Until It Sleeps
|285
|Pink Floyd
|Brain Damage-Eclipse
|284
|Beatles
|Strawberry Fields Forever
|283
|Tom Petty
|The Waiting
|282
|George Thorogood
|One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer
|281
|Boston
|Smokin’
|280
|Led Zeppelin
|Communication Breakdown
|279
|AC/DC
|Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
|278
|Pearl Jam
|Daughter
|277
|Ozzy Osbourne
|Bark At The Moon
|276
|Rolling Stones
|It’S Only Rock And Roll
|275
|Cars
|Good Times Roll
|274
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Vasoline
|273
|Who
|Bargain
|272
|ZZ Top
|Tush
|271
|Pink Floyd
|Welcome To The Machine
|270
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Call Me The Breeze
|269
|Peter Gabriel
|Solsbury Hill
|268
|Doors
|Light My Fire
|267
|Aerosmith
|Come Together
|266
|Led Zeppelin
|When The Levee Breaks
|265
|Van Halen
|Hot For Teacher
|264
|Boston
|Rock And Roll Band
|263
|Nirvana
|All Apologies
|262
|U2
|Bullet The Blue Sky
|261
|Beatles
|Back In The U.S.S.R.
|260
|Heart/Jason Bonham Wit
|Stairway To Heaven
|259
|Cars
|Dangerous Type
|258
|Tom Petty
|Runnin’ Down A Dream
|257
|ZZ Top
|Legs
|256
|Neil Young
|Old Man
|255
|Bruce Springsteen
|Rosalita
|254
|Pink Floyd
|Hey You
|253
|Foreigner
|Feels Like The First Time
|252
|Black Crowes
|She Talks To Angels
|251
|Pink Floyd
|Money
|250
|Billy Squier
|Lonely Is The Night
|249
|Rolling Stones
|Angie
|248
|Ozzy Osbourne
|No More Tears
|247
|Steve Miller Band
|Space Intro/Fly Like An Eagle
|246
|Paul McCartney
|Maybe I’M Amazed
|245
|Led Zeppelin
|Babe I’M Gonna Leave You
|244
|Grateful Dead
|Touch Of Grey
|243
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|What’S Your Name?
|242
|Metallica
|Nothing Else Matters
|241
|Tom Petty
|Free Fallin’
|240
|Aerosmith
|Back In The Saddle
|239
|Fleetwood Mac
|Rhiannon
|238
|Jimi Hendrix
|Foxy Lady
|237
|John Mellencamp
|Authority Song
|236
|Eagles
|One Of These Nights
|235
|Deep Purple
|Highway Star
|234
|David Bowie
|Modern Love
|233
|Cars
|My Best Friend’S Girl
|232
|Pearl Jam
|Last Kiss
|231
|Who
|Eminence Front
|230
|U2
|Pride (In The Name Of Love)
|229
|Led Zeppelin
|Gallows Pole
|228
|Ozzy Osbourne
|Shot In The Dark
|227
|Pretenders
|Brass In Pocket
|226
|Pink Floyd
|Run Like Hell
|225
|Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty
|Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around
|224
|Beatles
|With A Little Help…(Inc.Sgt.Peppers)
|223
|Journey
|Wheel In The Sky
|222
|Cream
|Sunshine Of Your Love
|221
|Eddie Money
|Two Tickets To Paradise
|220
|J. Geils Band
|Centerfold
|219
|Doobie Brothers
|Long Train Runnin’
|218
|Def Leppard
|Rock Of Ages
|217
|Police
|Roxanne
|216
|Eric Clapton
|I Shot The Sheriff
|215
|Pearl Jam
|Yellow Ledbetter
|214
|Led Zeppelin
|Dazed And Confused
|213
|Eagles
|In The City
|212
|Aerosmith
|Same Old Song And Dance
|211
|Cheap Trick
|Surrender
|210
|Van Halen
|Runnin’ With The Devil
|209
|Alice Cooper
|Eighteen
|208
|John Mellencamp
|Small Town
|207
|Motley Crue
|Girls, Girls, Girls
|206
|Elton John
|Saturday Night’S Alright For Fighting
|205
|Rolling Stones
|You Can’T Always Get What You Want
|204
|AC/DC
|Tnt
|203
|Cars
|You Might Think
|202
|Neil Young
|Hey Hey, My My (Into Black)
|201
|David Bowie
|Rebel Rebel