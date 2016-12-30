Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: December 30 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Jeff Lynne of ELO and the Traveling Wilburys. He began ELO with Roy Wood and both of the musicians played in what band just before?
ANSWER: The Move
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for December 30, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Today’s birthdays: Jeff Lynne of ELO and The Traveling Wilburys.
- 1967: The Beatles’ “Hello Goodbye” hits No. 1.
- 1970: Paul McCartney sues John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr to dissolve the Beatles’ partnership and gain control of his interest in it. Paul claims the suit is nothing personal, strictly business, but it ignites a bitter feud between himself and Lennon.
- 1974: The Beatles’ partnership is officially dissolved.
- 1994: Ringo Starr’s first wife Maureen Cox dies in Seattle. Ringo and their children are with her when she passes away.
- 1999: George Harrison and his wife Olivia are attacked in their home during a robbery. Although Harrison is stabbed in the chest four times, he and his wife are able to subdue the assailant until police arrive.
- The Allman Brothers played the Civic Center in Springfield in 1980
- Aerosmith played the Garden on this night in 1989.
