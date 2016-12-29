Celebrities Who Were Stolen From Us In 2016

by Alisha Jackson

If it seems like more celebrities died this year than usual, it’s because they did. According to the BBC, twice as many notable people had died in the first three months of 2016 compared to the same period in 2015, and five times as many as in 2012.

Thankfully, the trend did not continue for the remainder of the year. “The last six months of this year were broadly in line with the previous last six months of the previous four or five years,” BBC’s Obituaries Editor Nick Serpell said.

However, because of those first three fatal months, the BBC ended up writing obituaries for more than 40 notable people this year, compared to 32 in 2015, 29 in 2014, 24 in 2013, and 16 in 2012.

As we look forward to the New Year, we regret saying goodbye to the following celebrities: