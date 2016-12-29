Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: December 29 in Classic Rock History

The Marshall Tucker Band played the Providence Civic Center on this night in 1977, still on the road promoting their nearly-year old sixth album “Carolina Dreams” and the Top 20 performance of a hit single. What was the big song?
ANSWER: “Heard it in a Love Song”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for December 29, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Celebrating birthdays: Ray Thomas of The Moody Blues and British pop singer and Mick Jagger’s one time girlfriend Marianne Faithful.
- 1963: John Lennon and Paul McCartney are called the greatest composers since Beethoven in an article in the London Sunday Times.
- 1967: Dave Mason quits Traffic shortly after the group’s debut album “Mr. Fantasy” enters the charts. It is the first of three times that Mason would depart from the band.
- 1975: Grace Slick and Paul Kantner of Jefferson Airplane call it quits after seven years and one daughter.
- 1980: Songwriter Tim Hardin, author of “Reason to Believe” and other songs, dies of a suspected heroin overdose at his apartment in Los Angeles.
- The Grateful Dead was at the Boston Tea Party in 1969
- In ’77 the Marshall Tucker Band, Pure Prairie League, and Jonathan Edwards played the Providence Civic Center
- The Talking Heads played the Paradise Theater
- In 1999, J. Geils Band played a special reunion gig at the Orpheum to say goodbye to 1999!
From the WZLX ticket stash…