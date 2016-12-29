Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: December 29 in Classic Rock History

The Marshall Tucker Band played the Providence Civic Center on this night in 1977, still on the road promoting their nearly-year old sixth album “Carolina Dreams” and the Top 20 performance of a hit single. What was the big song?



ANSWER: “Heard it in a Love Song”

