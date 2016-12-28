Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!
We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!
|Outlaws
|Green Grass & High Tides
|599
|Rolling Stones
|Waiting On A Friend
|598
|Def Leppard
|Animal
|597
|Bob Seger
|Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man
|596
|Van Halen
|Mean Street
|595
|Santana
|Europa
|594
|AC/DC
|Girl’S Got Rhythm
|593
|Led Zeppelin
|Trampled Underfoot
|592
|Billy Squier
|In The Dark
|591
|Jethro Tull
|Locomotive Breath
|590
|Aerosmith
|Walking The Dog
|589
|Fleetwood Mac
|Gypsy
|588
|Motley Crue
|Smokin’ In The Boys Room
|587
|Beatles
|I Am The Walrus
|586
|RUSH
|Fly By Night
|585
|Bad Company
|Silver Blue And Gold
|584
|Pink Floyd
|Mother
|583
|Bon Jovi
|Runaway
|582
|Heart
|Magic Man
|581
|Black Crowes
|Remedy
|580
|Who
|Five-Fifteen
|579
|Bob Seger
|Her Strut
|578
|Ozzy Osbourne
|Mr. Crowley
|577
|Electric Light Orchestra
|Evil Woman
|576
|Jimi Hendrix
|Manic Depression
|575
|Boston
|Feelin’ Satisfied
|574
|Allman Brothers Band
|Statesboro Blues
|573
|The Smithereens
|A Girl Like You
|572
|Eagles
|Witchy Woman
|571
|Van Halen
|Best Of Both Worlds
|570
|Rolling Stones
|Tumbling Dice
|569
|Green Day
|When I Come Around
|568
|Ten Years After
|I’D Love To Change The World
|567
|Aerosmith
|Toys In The Attic
|566
|Beatles
|Ob La Di, Ob La Da
|565
|Foreigner
|Dirty White Boy
|564
|Police
|So Lonely
|563
|Quiet Riot
|Cum On Feel The Noize
|562
|Bruce Springsteen
|Thunder Road
|561
|U2
|Desire
|560
|Foghat
|Fool For The City
|559
|Scorpions
|Still Loving You
|558
|John Mellencamp
|Crumblin’ Down
|557
|Grateful Dead
|Scarlet Begonias
|556
|Rolling Stones
|Emotional Rescue
|555
|David Bowie
|Panic In Detroit
|554
|Foo Fighters
|Monkey Wrench
|553
|Dire Straits
|Walk Of Life
|552
|Traffic
|Low Spark Of High-Heeled Boys
|551
|Queen
|Bicycle Race
|550
|Ted Nugent
|Free For All
|549
|Alice Cooper
|Only Women Bleed
|548
|J. Geils Band
|Ain’T Nothin’ But A Houseparty
|547
|AC/DC
|Who Made Who?
|546
|Bachman Turner Overdrive
|You Ain’T Seen Nothin Yet
|545
|Soundgarden
|Rusty Cage
|544
|Joan Jett
|I Hate Myself For Loving You
|543
|Bob Seger
|Come To Poppa
|542
|Paul McCartney
|Hi, Hi, Hi
|541
|Black Sabbath
|Fairies Wear Boots
|540
|Eric Clapton
|Don’T Think Twice
|539
|Aerosmith
|Kings And Queens
|538
|REO Speedwagon
|Ridin’ The Storm Out
|537
|Who
|My Wife
|536
|Journey
|Stone In Love
|535
|War
|Low Rider
|534
|Rolling Stones
|Dead Flowers
|533
|Cars
|Moving In Stereo
|532
|Blind Faith
|Can’T Find My Way Home
|531
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Don’T Ask Me No Questions
|530
|Beatles
|Ballad Of John & Yoko
|529
|J. Geils Band
|I Do
|528
|Bruce Springsteen
|Pink Cadillac
|527
|Eagles
|James Dean
|526
|Bob Seger
|The Fire Down Below
|525
|Aldo Nova
|Fantasy
|524
|Emerson Lake & Palmer
|Lucky Man
|523
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Creep
|522
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|Have You Ever Seen The Rain
|521
|Clash
|Clampdown
|520
|Police
|King Of Pain
|519
|Rainbow
|Man On The Silver Mountain
|518
|Rolling Stones
|Beast Of Burden
|517
|Aerosmith
|Love In An Elevator
|516
|Pink Floyd
|Shine On You Crazy Diamond
|515
|ZZ Top
|Got Me Under Pressure
|514
|Faces
|Stay With Me
|513
|Supertramp
|Take The Long Way Home
|512
|R.E.M.
|It’S The End Of The World As We Know It
|511
|Eric Clapton
|Lay Down Sally
|510
|Doors
|Hello, I Love You
|509
|Don Henley
|Dirty Laundry
|508
|Led Zeppelin
|The Rain Song
|507
|Van Halen
|Ice Cream Man
|506
|Doobie Brothers
|Black Water
|505
|Steve Miller Band
|Swingtown
|504
|Foo Fighters
|Big Me
|503
|Aerosmith
|Last Child
|502
|Santana
|Oye Como Va
|501
|Boston
|Let Me Take You Home Tonight