Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016: 600 – 501

December 28, 2016 10:45 AM

Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!

We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!

 

600 Outlaws         Green Grass & High Tides
599 Rolling Stones Waiting On A Friend
598 Def Leppard   Animal
597 Bob Seger    Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man
596 Van Halen   Mean Street
595 Santana    Europa
594 AC/DC Girl’S Got Rhythm
593 Led Zeppelin             Trampled Underfoot
592 Billy Squier            In The Dark
591 Jethro Tull            Locomotive Breath
590 Aerosmith             Walking The Dog
589 Fleetwood Mac        Gypsy
588 Motley Crue         Smokin’ In The Boys Room
587 Beatles            I Am The Walrus
586 RUSH Fly By Night
585 Bad Company      Silver Blue And Gold
584 Pink Floyd      Mother
583 Bon Jovi       Runaway
582 Heart         Magic Man
581 Black Crowes Remedy
580 Who         Five-Fifteen
579 Bob Seger                 Her Strut
578 Ozzy Osbourne            Mr. Crowley
577 Electric Light Orchestra Evil Woman
576 Jimi Hendrix           Manic Depression
575 Boston                Feelin’ Satisfied
574 Allman Brothers Band Statesboro Blues
573 The Smithereens  A Girl Like You
572 Eagles          Witchy Woman
571 Van Halen      Best Of Both Worlds
570 Rolling Stones            Tumbling Dice
569 Green Day                When I Come Around
568 Ten Years After         I’D Love To Change The World
567 Aerosmith              Toys In The Attic
566 Beatles               Ob La Di, Ob La Da
565 Foreigner            Dirty White Boy
564 Police              So Lonely
563 Quiet Riot         Cum On Feel The Noize
562 Bruce Springsteen Thunder Road
561 U2               Desire
560 Foghat                                              Fool For The City
559 Scorpions                 Still Loving You
558 John Mellencamp          Crumblin’ Down
557 Grateful Dead           Scarlet Begonias
556 Rolling Stones         Emotional Rescue
555 David Bowie           Panic In Detroit
554 Foo Fighters         Monkey Wrench
553 Dire Straits        Walk Of Life
552 Traffic            Low Spark Of High-Heeled Boys
551 Queen             Bicycle Race
550 Ted Nugent       Free For All
549 Alice Cooper    Only Women Bleed
548 J. Geils Band  Ain’T Nothin’ But A Houseparty
547 AC/DC Who Made Who?
546 Bachman Turner Overdrive You Ain’T Seen Nothin Yet
545 Soundgarden            Rusty Cage
544 Joan Jett             I Hate Myself For Loving You
543 Bob Seger            Come To Poppa
542 Paul McCartney  Hi, Hi, Hi
541 Black Sabbath      Fairies Wear Boots
540 Eric Clapton      Don’T Think Twice
539 Aerosmith        Kings And Queens
538 REO Speedwagon  Ridin’ The Storm Out
537 Who            My Wife
536 Journey                   Stone In Love
535 War                      Low Rider
534 Rolling Stones          Dead Flowers
533 Cars                   Moving In Stereo
532 Blind Faith           Can’T Find My Way Home
531 Lynyrd Skynyrd       Don’T Ask Me No Questions
530 Beatles             Ballad Of John & Yoko
529 J. Geils Band      I Do
528 Bruce Springsteen Pink Cadillac
527 Eagles                    James Dean
526 Bob Seger                The Fire Down Below
525 Aldo Nova               Fantasy
524 Emerson Lake & Palmer  Lucky Man
523 Stone Temple Pilots   Creep
522 Creedence Clearwater Revival Have You Ever Seen The Rain
521 Clash              Clampdown
520 Police            King Of Pain
519 Rainbow          Man On The Silver Mountain
518 Rolling Stones  Beast Of Burden
517 Aerosmith      Love In An Elevator
516 Pink Floyd    Shine On You Crazy Diamond
515 ZZ Top   Got Me Under Pressure
514 Faces       Stay With Me
513 Supertramp                Take The Long Way Home
512 R.E.M.        It’S The End Of The World As We Know It
511 Eric Clapton            Lay Down Sally
510 Doors                  Hello, I Love You
509 Don Henley            Dirty Laundry
508 Led Zeppelin         The Rain Song
507 Van Halen           Ice Cream Man
506 Doobie Brothers    Black Water
505 Steve Miller Band Swingtown
504 Foo Fighters   Big Me
503 Aerosmith     Last Child
502 Santana      Oye Como Va
501 Boston                   Let Me Take You Home Tonight
