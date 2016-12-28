Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016: 500 – 401

December 28, 2016 4:30 PM

Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!

We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!

 

500 Lynyrd Skynyrd          You Got That Right
499 Thirty-Eight Special   Hold On Loosely
498 Golden Earring        Radar Love
497 Tom Petty            You Don’T Know How It Feels
496 Who                      Goin’ Mobile
495 KISS Calling Doctor Love
494 Led Zeppelin           In The Evening
493 Allman Brothers Band  One Way Out
492 Ozzy Osbourne        Over The Mountain
491 Steely Dan               Do It Again
490 Neil Young              Down By The River
489 John Fogerty           Centerfield
488 Dire Straits          Romeo & Juliet
487 Janis Joplin         Me And Bobby Mcgee
486 Aerosmith           Remember (Walking In The Sand)
485 Fleetwood Mac      Tusk
484 Alice In Chains   Man In The Box
483 Jimi Hendrix              Red House
482 Van Halen                I’Ll Wait
481 Rolling Stones          Monkey Man
480 Guns N Roses           Mr. Brownstone
479 Lynyrd Skynyrd        That Smell
478 Iggy Pop             The Passenger
477 Bad Company         Ready For Love
476 AC/DC Rock ‘N’ Roll Train
475 John Mellencamp   Cherry Bomb
474 RUSH Closer To The Heart
473 Van Halen       Everybody Wants Some!!
472 David Lee Roth           California Girls
471 Bob Seger               Roll Me Away
470 Led Zeppelin           All My Love
469 U2                    Beautiful Day
468 Allman Brothers Band Whippin’ Post
467 Tom Petty                You Wreck Me
466 Beatles                 Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight/The End
465 Red Hot Chili Peppers  Soul To Squeeze
464 Genesis               Abacab
463 Who                      Squeeze Box
462 Jonathan Richman        Roadrunner
461 Elton John             Levon
460 Rolling Stones        She’S So Cold
459 Ramones              Blitzkrieg Bop
458 ZZ Top   I Thank You
457 Bruce Springsteen  Prove It All Night
456 Aerosmith         Seasons Of Wither
455 Tom Petty        Learning To Fly
454 Cars            You’Re All I’Ve Got Tonight
453 Metallica      Whiskey In A Jar
452 Foreigner     Hot Blooded
451 Ram Jam                  Black Betty
450 Jimi Hendrix            Voodoo Child(Slight Return)
449 Paul McCartney  Nineteen Hundred & Eight
448 Neil Young            My My, Hey Hey (Out Of Blue)
447 KISS Christeen 16
446 John Mellencamp     Rain On The Scarecrow
445 Traveling Wilburys Handle With Care
444 Led Zeppelin    Houses Of The Holy
443 Police         De Do Do Do
442 Glenn Frey    Smuggler’s Blues
441 Kinks        Lola
440 J. Geils Band            Love Stinks
439 Foo Fighters            The Pretender
438 Fleetwood Mac          Oh Well
437 Eric Clapton          Forever Man
436 Guns N Roses         You Could Be Mine
435 Doors               Touch Me
434 Grateful Dead      U.S. Blues
433 Pretenders        Middle Of The Road
432 Bob Dylan                Rainy Day Women 12 & 35
431 AC/DC For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)
430 David Bowie            Moonage Daydream
429 U2                    Bad
428 Steve Miller Band    Jungle Love
427 Bruce Springsteen   Glory Days
426 RUSH Red Barchetta
425 Eagles            The Long Run
424 Big Brother & The Holding Company Piece Of My Heart
423 Motley Crue             Dr.Feelgood
422 Doobie Brothers        China Grove
421 Boston                Something About You
420 Van Halen            Dance The Night Away
419 Whitesnake          Here I Go Again
418 Alice Cooper       Under My Wheels
417 Nazareth          Hair Of The Dog
416 Pink Floyd       Us And Them
415 Fleetwood Mac   Don’T Stop
414 Billy Squier             Everybody Wants You
413 Pearl Jam               Dissident
412 Santana                Evil Ways
411 Aerosmith             What It Takes
410 Marshall Tucker Band Can’T You See
409 David Bowie        Let’S Dance
408 Van Halen         And The Cradle Will Rock
407 Peter Frampton   Do You Feel Like We Do
406 AC/DC Rock And Roll Ain’T Noise Pollution
405 George Thorogood         Bad To The Bone
404 REO Speedwagon  Roll With The Changes
403 Tom Petty              Into The Great Wide Open
402 Bob Seger             Night Moves
401 Thirty-Eight Special Caught Up In You
