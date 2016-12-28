Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!
We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!
|500
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|You Got That Right
|499
|Thirty-Eight Special
|Hold On Loosely
|498
|Golden Earring
|Radar Love
|497
|Tom Petty
|You Don’T Know How It Feels
|496
|Who
|Goin’ Mobile
|495
|KISS
|Calling Doctor Love
|494
|Led Zeppelin
|In The Evening
|493
|Allman Brothers Band
|One Way Out
|492
|Ozzy Osbourne
|Over The Mountain
|491
|Steely Dan
|Do It Again
|490
|Neil Young
|Down By The River
|489
|John Fogerty
|Centerfield
|488
|Dire Straits
|Romeo & Juliet
|487
|Janis Joplin
|Me And Bobby Mcgee
|486
|Aerosmith
|Remember (Walking In The Sand)
|485
|Fleetwood Mac
|Tusk
|484
|Alice In Chains
|Man In The Box
|483
|Jimi Hendrix
|Red House
|482
|Van Halen
|I’Ll Wait
|481
|Rolling Stones
|Monkey Man
|480
|Guns N Roses
|Mr. Brownstone
|479
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|That Smell
|478
|Iggy Pop
|The Passenger
|477
|Bad Company
|Ready For Love
|476
|AC/DC
|Rock ‘N’ Roll Train
|475
|John Mellencamp
|Cherry Bomb
|474
|RUSH
|Closer To The Heart
|473
|Van Halen
|Everybody Wants Some!!
|472
|David Lee Roth
|California Girls
|471
|Bob Seger
|Roll Me Away
|470
|Led Zeppelin
|All My Love
|469
|U2
|Beautiful Day
|468
|Allman Brothers Band
|Whippin’ Post
|467
|Tom Petty
|You Wreck Me
|466
|Beatles
|Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight/The End
|465
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Soul To Squeeze
|464
|Genesis
|Abacab
|463
|Who
|Squeeze Box
|462
|Jonathan Richman
|Roadrunner
|461
|Elton John
|Levon
|460
|Rolling Stones
|She’S So Cold
|459
|Ramones
|Blitzkrieg Bop
|458
|ZZ Top
|I Thank You
|457
|Bruce Springsteen
|Prove It All Night
|456
|Aerosmith
|Seasons Of Wither
|455
|Tom Petty
|Learning To Fly
|454
|Cars
|You’Re All I’Ve Got Tonight
|453
|Metallica
|Whiskey In A Jar
|452
|Foreigner
|Hot Blooded
|451
|Ram Jam
|Black Betty
|450
|Jimi Hendrix
|Voodoo Child(Slight Return)
|449
|Paul McCartney
|Nineteen Hundred & Eight
|448
|Neil Young
|My My, Hey Hey (Out Of Blue)
|447
|KISS
|Christeen 16
|446
|John Mellencamp
|Rain On The Scarecrow
|445
|Traveling Wilburys
|Handle With Care
|444
|Led Zeppelin
|Houses Of The Holy
|443
|Police
|De Do Do Do
|442
|Glenn Frey
|Smuggler’s Blues
|441
|Kinks
|Lola
|440
|J. Geils Band
|Love Stinks
|439
|Foo Fighters
|The Pretender
|438
|Fleetwood Mac
|Oh Well
|437
|Eric Clapton
|Forever Man
|436
|Guns N Roses
|You Could Be Mine
|435
|Doors
|Touch Me
|434
|Grateful Dead
|U.S. Blues
|433
|Pretenders
|Middle Of The Road
|432
|Bob Dylan
|Rainy Day Women 12 & 35
|431
|AC/DC
|For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)
|430
|David Bowie
|Moonage Daydream
|429
|U2
|Bad
|428
|Steve Miller Band
|Jungle Love
|427
|Bruce Springsteen
|Glory Days
|426
|RUSH
|Red Barchetta
|425
|Eagles
|The Long Run
|424
|Big Brother & The Holding Company
|Piece Of My Heart
|423
|Motley Crue
|Dr.Feelgood
|422
|Doobie Brothers
|China Grove
|421
|Boston
|Something About You
|420
|Van Halen
|Dance The Night Away
|419
|Whitesnake
|Here I Go Again
|418
|Alice Cooper
|Under My Wheels
|417
|Nazareth
|Hair Of The Dog
|416
|Pink Floyd
|Us And Them
|415
|Fleetwood Mac
|Don’T Stop
|414
|Billy Squier
|Everybody Wants You
|413
|Pearl Jam
|Dissident
|412
|Santana
|Evil Ways
|411
|Aerosmith
|What It Takes
|410
|Marshall Tucker Band
|Can’T You See
|409
|David Bowie
|Let’S Dance
|408
|Van Halen
|And The Cradle Will Rock
|407
|Peter Frampton
|Do You Feel Like We Do
|406
|AC/DC
|Rock And Roll Ain’T Noise Pollution
|405
|George Thorogood
|Bad To The Bone
|404
|REO Speedwagon
|Roll With The Changes
|403
|Tom Petty
|Into The Great Wide Open
|402
|Bob Seger
|Night Moves
|401
|Thirty-Eight Special
|Caught Up In You