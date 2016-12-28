Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: December 28 in Classic Rock History

In 1974 Blue Oyster Cult played the Orpheum Theater with Rush opening the show. How many albums did Rush have out at the time?



ANSWER: Just their first, entitled “Rush.” It first charted in America in September ’74.

