Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: December 28 in Classic Rock History

In 1974 Blue Oyster Cult played the Orpheum Theater with Rush opening the show. How many albums did Rush have out at the time?
ANSWER: Just their first, entitled “Rush.” It first charted in America in September ’74.
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for December 28, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1968: The Miami Pop Fest begins for the first of three days for an audience of almost 100,000. Performers include The Grateful Dead, Fleetwood Mac, and Steppenwolf.
- 1975: Ted Nugent faces the barrel of a .44 magnum in the hands of a concert goer in Detroit who shoved his way to the front of the stage with the weapon. Nugent’s band beat a hasty retreat to safety behind the wall of amps, but Nugent played on. The police arrested the man before anyone was harmed.
- 1983: Beach Boy Dennis Wilson drowns off the California coast.
- 2003: Pete Townshend admits to Britain’s “Observer” newspaper that he considered suicide in the midst of a police investigation into his alleged ownership of child pornography. Townshend was eventually cleared and no charges were ever brought against him.
- The Allman Brothers played the Palace Center in Providence in 1971
- J. Geils was at the Orpheum in 1972
- In 1974 Blue Oyster Cult played the Orpheum with Rush
- The Marshall Tucker Band was at the Music Hall in 1977
- The Allmans were back in ’79 at the Springfield Civic Center.
From the WZLX ticket stash…