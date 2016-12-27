Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016: 800 – 701

December 27, 2016 8:45 AM

Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!

We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!

 

800 John Lennon/Elton John   Whatever Gets You Through The Night
799 Metallica                Wherever I May Roam
798 Tom Petty               Listen To Her Heart
797 Allman Brothers Band     Southbound
796 REO Speedwagon  Time For Me To Fly
795 Led Zeppelin           Going To California
794 Thirty-Eight Special  Rockin’ Into The Night
793 Black Sabbath        Sweet Leaf
792 Pink Floyd          Take It Back
791 Clash              I Fought The Law
790 John Fogerty      The Old Man Down The Road
789 Doors            Back Door Man
788 David Lee Roth  Just Like Paradise
787 Pearl Jam      Glorified G
786 Bruce Springsteen  My Hometown
785 Yes               Roundabout
784 Aerosmith        Lightning Strikes
783 Beatles         Let It Be
782 ZZ Top   Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers
781 Don Henley                Sunset Grill
780 Electric Light Orchestra Mr. Blue Sky
779 Led Zeppelin            Hey Hey, What Can I Do
778 U2                     Vertigo
777 Bad Company           Movin’ On
776 Talking Heads        Take Me To The River
775 Pink Floyd               Astronomy Domine
774 Jimi Hendrix            The Wind Cries Mary
773 Bruce Springsteen      Jungleland
772 Van Halen             Love Walks In
771 Grand Funk Railroad  We’Re An American Band
770 Bush                     Comedown
769 David Bowie             Starman
768 Billy Squier           My Kinda Lover
767 Doobie Brothers       Listen To The Music
766 Allman Brothers Band Good Clean Fun
765 Beatles            Rocky Raccoon
764 Pete Townshend    Let My Love Open The Door
763 Queen            Keep Yourself Alive
762 Aerosmith       Pink
761 Standells      Dirty Water
760 Kinks                     Destroyer
759 Foghat                   Slow Ride
758 Triumph                 Magic Power
757 Ozzy Osbourne          You Can’T Kill Rock And Roll
756 Allman Brothers Band  Blue Sky
755 Neil Young           Homegrown
754 Ringo Starr               It Don’T Come Easy
753 Def Leppard              Armageddon It
752 Police                  Canary In A Coalmine
751 Bachman Turner Overdrive Let It Ride
750 Nirvana           On A Plain
749 Eagles           Heartache Tonight
748 John Mellencamp Check It Out
747 Led Zeppelin   Tangerine
746 Cheap Trick   Dream Police
745 Clash        Train In Vain (Stand By Me)
744 Aerosmith               Hangman Jury
743 Tom Petty              Jammin’ Me
742 Van Halen             Dancing In The Street
741 Beatles              I’Ve Got A Feeling
740 Stevie Ray Vaughan  Pride And Joy
739 Supertramp         Give A Little Bit
738 Red Hot Chili Peppers     Scar Tissue
737 RUSH Subdivisions
736 Cream                   Badge
735 Van Morrison           Into The Mystic
734 U2                    When Love Comes To Town
733 Journey              Feeling That Way/Anytime
732 Black Sabbath       Heaven And Hell
731 Bruce Springsteen  Badlands
730 Pink Floyd        On The Turning Away
729 Neil Young       Like A Hurricane
728 Who             Magic Bus
727 KISS Deuce
726 Heart                     Battle Of Evermore
725 George Thorogood         I Drink Alone
724 Peter Frampton          Show Me The Way
723 Doors                  The End
722 Steve Miller Band     Abracadabra
721 David Bowie          Friday On My Mind
720 Bob Seger              Katmandu
719 Stone Temple Pilots   Big Empty
718 Cars                 Candy-O
717 Bruce Springsteen   She’S The One
716 AC/DC Have A Drink On Me
715 Bob Dylan         Masters Of War
714 Boston           Hitch A Ride
713 Tom Petty                 It’S Good To Be King
712 Aerosmith                No More, No More
711 Scorpions               The Zoo
710 Beatles                Oh Darling
709 Genesis               Man On The Corner
708 Led Zeppelin         How Many More Times
707 Alice Cooper        Elected
706 Stevie Ray Vaughan Crossfire
705 Van Halen                Cabo Wabo
704 J. Geils Band           Give It To Me
703 Allman Brothers Band   No One To Run With
702 Bad Company           Can’T Get Enough
701 Elton John           Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live