Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!
We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!
|800
|John Lennon/Elton John
|Whatever Gets You Through The Night
|799
|Metallica
|Wherever I May Roam
|798
|Tom Petty
|Listen To Her Heart
|797
|Allman Brothers Band
|Southbound
|796
|REO Speedwagon
|Time For Me To Fly
|795
|Led Zeppelin
|Going To California
|794
|Thirty-Eight Special
|Rockin’ Into The Night
|793
|Black Sabbath
|Sweet Leaf
|792
|Pink Floyd
|Take It Back
|791
|Clash
|I Fought The Law
|790
|John Fogerty
|The Old Man Down The Road
|789
|Doors
|Back Door Man
|788
|David Lee Roth
|Just Like Paradise
|787
|Pearl Jam
|Glorified G
|786
|Bruce Springsteen
|My Hometown
|785
|Yes
|Roundabout
|784
|Aerosmith
|Lightning Strikes
|783
|Beatles
|Let It Be
|782
|ZZ Top
|Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers
|781
|Don Henley
|Sunset Grill
|780
|Electric Light Orchestra
|Mr. Blue Sky
|779
|Led Zeppelin
|Hey Hey, What Can I Do
|778
|U2
|Vertigo
|777
|Bad Company
|Movin’ On
|776
|Talking Heads
|Take Me To The River
|775
|Pink Floyd
|Astronomy Domine
|774
|Jimi Hendrix
|The Wind Cries Mary
|773
|Bruce Springsteen
|Jungleland
|772
|Van Halen
|Love Walks In
|771
|Grand Funk Railroad
|We’Re An American Band
|770
|Bush
|Comedown
|769
|David Bowie
|Starman
|768
|Billy Squier
|My Kinda Lover
|767
|Doobie Brothers
|Listen To The Music
|766
|Allman Brothers Band
|Good Clean Fun
|765
|Beatles
|Rocky Raccoon
|764
|Pete Townshend
|Let My Love Open The Door
|763
|Queen
|Keep Yourself Alive
|762
|Aerosmith
|Pink
|761
|Standells
|Dirty Water
|760
|Kinks
|Destroyer
|759
|Foghat
|Slow Ride
|758
|Triumph
|Magic Power
|757
|Ozzy Osbourne
|You Can’T Kill Rock And Roll
|756
|Allman Brothers Band
|Blue Sky
|755
|Neil Young
|Homegrown
|754
|Ringo Starr
|It Don’T Come Easy
|753
|Def Leppard
|Armageddon It
|752
|Police
|Canary In A Coalmine
|751
|Bachman Turner Overdrive
|Let It Ride
|750
|Nirvana
|On A Plain
|749
|Eagles
|Heartache Tonight
|748
|John Mellencamp
|Check It Out
|747
|Led Zeppelin
|Tangerine
|746
|Cheap Trick
|Dream Police
|745
|Clash
|Train In Vain (Stand By Me)
|744
|Aerosmith
|Hangman Jury
|743
|Tom Petty
|Jammin’ Me
|742
|Van Halen
|Dancing In The Street
|741
|Beatles
|I’Ve Got A Feeling
|740
|Stevie Ray Vaughan
|Pride And Joy
|739
|Supertramp
|Give A Little Bit
|738
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Scar Tissue
|737
|RUSH
|Subdivisions
|736
|Cream
|Badge
|735
|Van Morrison
|Into The Mystic
|734
|U2
|When Love Comes To Town
|733
|Journey
|Feeling That Way/Anytime
|732
|Black Sabbath
|Heaven And Hell
|731
|Bruce Springsteen
|Badlands
|730
|Pink Floyd
|On The Turning Away
|729
|Neil Young
|Like A Hurricane
|728
|Who
|Magic Bus
|727
|KISS
|Deuce
|726
|Heart
|Battle Of Evermore
|725
|George Thorogood
|I Drink Alone
|724
|Peter Frampton
|Show Me The Way
|723
|Doors
|The End
|722
|Steve Miller Band
|Abracadabra
|721
|David Bowie
|Friday On My Mind
|720
|Bob Seger
|Katmandu
|719
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Big Empty
|718
|Cars
|Candy-O
|717
|Bruce Springsteen
|She’S The One
|716
|AC/DC
|Have A Drink On Me
|715
|Bob Dylan
|Masters Of War
|714
|Boston
|Hitch A Ride
|713
|Tom Petty
|It’S Good To Be King
|712
|Aerosmith
|No More, No More
|711
|Scorpions
|The Zoo
|710
|Beatles
|Oh Darling
|709
|Genesis
|Man On The Corner
|708
|Led Zeppelin
|How Many More Times
|707
|Alice Cooper
|Elected
|706
|Stevie Ray Vaughan
|Crossfire
|705
|Van Halen
|Cabo Wabo
|704
|J. Geils Band
|Give It To Me
|703
|Allman Brothers Band
|No One To Run With
|702
|Bad Company
|Can’T Get Enough
|701
|Elton John
|Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding