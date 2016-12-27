Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!
We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!
|700
|Glenn Frey
|The Heat Is On
|699
|Foreigner
|Head Games
|698
|David Bowie
|The Man Who Sold The World
|697
|Alice In Chains
|Heaven Beside You
|696
|U2
|Mysterious Ways
|695
|Talking Heads
|Life During Wartime
|694
|Molly Hatchet
|Flirtin’ With Disaster
|693
|Janis Joplin
|Mercedes Benz
|692
|Grateful Dead
|Hell In A Bucket
|691
|Boston
|Cool The Engines
|690
|Pink Floyd
|One Of These Days
|689
|Dire Straits
|Skateaway
|688
|RUSH
|Working Man
|687
|Led Zeppelin
|Thank You
|686
|R.E.M.
|The One I Love
|685
|Metallica
|Hero Of The Day
|684
|Bruce Springsteen
|Cadillac Ranch
|683
|Judas Priest
|Breaking The Law
|682
|Crosby Stills Nash & Young
|Ohio
|681
|Gregg Allman
|I’M No Angel
|680
|George Thorogood
|Who Do You Love?
|679
|ZZ Top
|Pearl Necklace
|678
|Who
|Long Live Rock
|677
|Police
|Invisible Sun
|676
|Styx
|Come Sail Away
|675
|Van Halen
|Feel Your Love Tonight
|674
|Rolling Stones
|Doo Doo Heartbreaker
|673
|Bob Seger
|Tryin’ To Live My Life Without You
|672
|Eric Clapton
|It’S In The Way That You Use It
|671
|Joe Walsh
|Rocky Mountain Way
|670
|Aerosmith
|Crazy
|669
|Edgar Winter Group
|Frankenstein
|668
|Tubes
|She’S A Beauty
|667
|AC/DC
|Problem Child
|666
|Robert Plant
|Big Log
|665
|Steely Dan
|The Boston Rag
|664
|Journey
|Who’S Crying Now
|663
|David Lee Roth
|Yankee Rose
|662
|Tom Petty
|Here Comes My Girl
|661
|Beatles
|Taxman
|660
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Ballad Of Curtis Loew
|659
|Queen
|We Will Rock You
|658
|Lou Reed
|Sweet Jane
|657
|Jimi Hendrix
|Crosstown Traffic
|656
|Guns N Roses
|Nightrain
|655
|Bob Dylan
|Subterranean Homesick Blues
|654
|James Gang
|Walk Away
|653
|Steve Miller Band
|Living In The U.S.A.
|652
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Trippin’ On A Hole…
|651
|Doors
|Love Her Madly
|650
|Sammy Hagar
|There’S Only One Way To Rock
|649
|Dire Straits
|So Far Away
|648
|Led Zeppelin
|Misty Mountain Hop
|647
|KISS
|Shout It Out Loud
|646
|Blues Brothers
|Soul Man
|645
|John Mellencamp
|I Need A Lover
|644
|Grateful Dead
|Truckin’
|643
|Bob Dylan
|Knockin’ On Heaven’S Door
|642
|David Bowie
|Ziggy Stardust
|641
|David Bowie
|Suffragette City
|640
|Soundgarden
|Outshined
|639
|Who
|Join Together
|638
|Van Halen
|Beautiful Girls
|637
|Bruce Springsteen
|Tenth Avenue Freezeout
|636
|Tom Petty
|Even The Losers
|635
|Rolling Stones
|Honky Tonk Women
|634
|Alice Cooper
|Billion Dollar Babies
|633
|Aerosmith
|Draw The Line
|632
|Beatles
|Mean Mr Mstrd/Pam/Btrm Wndow
|631
|U2
|With Or Without You
|630
|Neil Young
|Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere
|629
|Journey
|Lights
|628
|Talking Heads
|Once In A Lifetime
|627
|Pearl Jam
|Eldery Woman Behind…
|626
|Genesis
|Turn It On Again
|625
|Fleetwood Mac
|Second Hand News
|624
|Iggy Pop
|Lust For Life
|623
|Paul McCartney
|Jet
|622
|Eagles
|Desperado
|621
|Thin Lizzy
|Jailbreak
|620
|AC/DC
|Jailbreak
|619
|Cars
|Bye Bye Love
|618
|Pink Floyd
|Fearless
|617
|John Mellencamp
|Lonely Ol’ Night
|616
|Eric Clapton
|I’Ve Got A Rock N’ Roll Heart
|615
|Rainbow
|Since You Been Gone
|614
|Grateful Dead
|Shakedown Street
|613
|Van Halen
|Unchained
|612
|Allman Brothers Band
|Melissa
|611
|Guns N Roses
|My Michelle
|610
|Steely Dan
|Dirty Work
|609
|Bruce Springsteen
|Hungry Heart
|608
|Jefferson Starship
|Jane
|607
|Nirvana
|In Bloom
|606
|Doors
|Love Me Two Times
|605
|Led Zeppelin
|Ten Years Gone
|604
|Tom Petty
|American Girl
|603
|ZZ Top
|Arrested For Driving While Blind
|602
|Van Halen
|Finish What You Started
|601
|John Lennon
|Just Like Starting Over