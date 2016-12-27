Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016: 700 – 601

December 27, 2016 6:00 PM

Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!

We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!

 

700 Glenn Frey                The Heat Is On
699 Foreigner                Head Games
698 David Bowie             The Man Who Sold The World
697 Alice In Chains        Heaven Beside You
696 U2                    Mysterious Ways
695 Talking Heads        Life During Wartime
694 Molly Hatchet         Flirtin’ With Disaster
693 Janis Joplin        Mercedes Benz
692 Grateful Dead      Hell In A Bucket
691 Boston            Cool The Engines
690 Pink Floyd       One Of These Days
689 Dire Straits    Skateaway
688 RUSH Working Man
687 Led Zeppelin  Thank You
686 R.E.M.        The One I Love
685 Metallica                 Hero Of The Day
684 Bruce Springsteen        Cadillac Ranch
683 Judas Priest            Breaking The Law
682 Crosby Stills Nash & Young Ohio
681 Gregg Allman        I’M No Angel
680 George Thorogood   Who Do You Love?
679 ZZ Top   Pearl Necklace
678 Who              Long Live Rock
677 Police          Invisible Sun
676 Styx           Come Sail Away
675 Van Halen     Feel Your Love Tonight
674 Rolling Stones            Doo Doo Heartbreaker
673 Bob Seger                Tryin’ To Live My Life Without You
672 Eric Clapton            It’S In The Way That You Use It
671 Joe Walsh              Rocky Mountain Way
670 Aerosmith             Crazy
669 Edgar Winter Group   Frankenstein
668 Tubes               She’S A Beauty
667 AC/DC Problem Child
666 Robert Plant           Big Log
665 Steely Dan            The Boston Rag
664 Journey              Who’S Crying Now
663 David Lee Roth      Yankee Rose
662 Tom Petty          Here Comes My Girl
661 Beatles           Taxman
660 Lynyrd Skynyrd   Ballad Of Curtis Loew
659 Queen           We Will Rock You
658 Lou Reed       Sweet Jane
657 Jimi Hendrix             Crosstown Traffic
656 Guns N Roses            Nightrain
655 Bob Dylan              Subterranean Homesick Blues
654 James Gang            Walk Away
653 Steve Miller Band    Living In The U.S.A.
652 Stone Temple Pilots Trippin’ On A Hole…
651 Doors             Love Her Madly
650 Sammy Hagar      There’S Only One Way To Rock
649 Dire Straits              So Far Away
648 Led Zeppelin             Misty Mountain Hop
647 KISS Shout It Out Loud
646 Blues Brothers         Soul Man
645 John Mellencamp       I Need A Lover
644 Grateful Dead        Truckin’
643 Bob Dylan           Knockin’ On Heaven’S Door
642 David Bowie        Ziggy Stardust
641 David Bowie       Suffragette City
640 Soundgarden      Outshined
639 Who             Join Together
638 Van Halen      Beautiful Girls
637 Bruce Springsteen         Tenth Avenue Freezeout
636 Tom Petty                Even The Losers
635 Rolling Stones          Honky Tonk Women
634 Alice Cooper           Billion Dollar Babies
633 Aerosmith             Draw The Line
632 Beatles              Mean Mr Mstrd/Pam/Btrm Wndow
631 U2                  With Or Without You
630 Neil Young         Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere
629 Journey           Lights
628 Talking Heads    Once In A Lifetime
627 Pearl Jam       Eldery Woman Behind…
626 Genesis                   Turn It On Again
625 Fleetwood Mac            Second Hand News
624 Iggy Pop                Lust For Life
623 Paul McCartney  Jet
622 Eagles                Desperado
621 Thin Lizzy           Jailbreak
620 AC/DC Jailbreak
619 Cars               Bye Bye Love
618 Pink Floyd        Fearless
617 John Mellencamp  Lonely Ol’ Night
616 Eric Clapton             I’Ve Got A Rock N’ Roll Heart
615 Rainbow                 Since You Been Gone
614 Grateful Dead          Shakedown Street
613 Van Halen             Unchained
612 Allman Brothers Band Melissa
611 Guns N Roses        My Michelle
610 Steely Dan         Dirty Work
609 Bruce Springsteen        Hungry Heart
608 Jefferson Starship      Jane
607 Nirvana                In Bloom
606 Doors                 Love Me Two Times
605 Led Zeppelin         Ten Years Gone
604 Tom Petty           American Girl
603 ZZ Top   Arrested For Driving While Blind
602 Van Halen         Finish What You Started
601 John Lennon      Just Like Starting Over
