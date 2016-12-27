Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: December 27 in Classic Rock History

In 1983, Van Halen released “Jump,” the band’s last single from that year. What was the group’s next single, released in the new year?
ANSWER: It included a complete live rendition of the entire “Dark Side of the Moon” album.
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for December 27, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy birthday to: Mick Jones, guitarist and founder of Foreigner.
- 1969: Led Zeppelin II hits #1 in the states – only two months after its release. The #2 album on the chart is The Beatles’ Abbey Road followed by the Stones’ “Let it Bleed” at #3.
- 1972: Mick and Bianca Jagger distribute medical supplies and other relief materials to people in Nicaragua after a devastating earthquake in the region. They also find Bianca’s mother, who had been missing after the quake.
- 1980: John Lennon’s “Just Like Starting Over” hits #1 in the U.S., less than three weeks after his death. Also in 1980, Mick Jagger leaves for Peru to begin filming the movie “Fitzcarraldo.” Because of scheduling conflicts, however, he never finishes the film.
- 1983: Van Halen releases the single “Jump,” which becomes the group’s first #1 hit.
- 2006: Paul McCartney and Heather Mills’ breakup tops Google’s list of the most searched divorces of the year.
- Mountain played the Orpheum with Black Oak Arkansas in 1971.
From the WZLX ticket stash…