Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016: 900 – 801

December 26, 2016 2:30 PM

Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!

We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!

 

900 Rod Stewart             Maggie May
899 Sammy Hagar            Heavy Metal
898 Journey               Just The Same Way
897 Pearl Jam            Once
896 Eric Clapton        Pretending
895 Pink Floyd         Show Must Go On/In The Flesh
894 Cars              Shake It Up
893 Beatles          Helter Skelter
892 Bob Seger       Horizontal Bop
891 Grateful Dead  Casey Jones
890 Kim Mitchell              Go For A Soda
889 Van Halen                Somebody Get Me A Doctor
888 Rolling Stones          Street Fighting Man
887 Talking Heads          And She Was
886 Aerosmith             Big Ten-Inch Record
885 Who                  Athena
884 Led Zeppelin        Nobody’S Fault But Mine
883 Scorpions          Big City Nights
882 Steve Miller Band Your Cash Ain’T Nothin’
881 Tubes                    Talk To Ya Later
880 Red Hot Chili Peppers   Californication
879 John Mellencamp        R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.
878 Allman Brothers Band      Ain’T Wastin’ Time No More
877 Alice Cooper             Welcome To My Nightmare
876 Supertramp              Goodbye Stranger
875 Neil Young             Cinnamon Girl
874 Asia                  Heat Of The Moment
873 Bad Company          Rock Steady
872 Tom Petty           Yer So Bad
871 Mountain           Mississippi Queen
870 Bon Jovi          You Give Love A Bad Name
869 Led Zeppelin     Boogie With Stu
868 Paul McCartney  Helen Wheels
867 Joe Walsh      Ordinary Average Guy
866 Who                       Pinball Wizard
865 Motley Crue              Looks That Kill
864 Bachman Turner Overdrive Hey You
863 Van Halen              Summer Nights
862 Pretenders            My City Was Gone
861 Aerosmith            Woman Of The World
860 Eagles              Lyin’ Eyes
859 Peter Gabriel      Sledgehammer
858 AC/DC High Voltage
857 Eric Clapton     Let It Rain
856 Knack           My Sharona
855 Queen          Tie Your Mother Down
854 Beatles       Get Back
853 Stone Temple Pilots    Sour Girl
852 Deep Purple           Knocking At Your Back Door
851 Lynyrd Skynyrd       Gimme Back My Bullets
850 Neil Young          Harvest Moon
849 The Firm           Radioactive
848 Doors                    People Are Strange
847 Judas Priest            Heading Out On The Highway
846 Bruce Springsteen      Cover Me
845 Santana               Soul Sacrifice
844 Sniff ‘N’ The Tears  Driver’S Seat
843 Black Sabbath            The Wizard
842 Bob Seger               Old Time Rock And Roll
841 Who                    Happy Jack
840 Emerson Lake & Palmer Nutrocker
839 Boston                   Can’Tcha Say (You Believe In Me)
838 Led Zeppelin            Your Time Is Gonna Come
837 U2                     Angel Of Harlem
836 KISS Love Gun
835 Collective Soul      Shine
834 John Lennon         Stand By Me
833 Thin Lizzy         Whiskey In A Jar
832 Jimi Hendrix      Are You Experienced?
831 Blue Oyster Cult Godzilla
830 Grateful Dead   Friend Of The Devil
829 Van Halen      I’M The One
828 Beatles       Here Comes The Sun
827 Tesla                     Signs
826 David Bowie              Ashes To Ashes
825 Warren Zevon            Lawyers, Guns & Money
824 Eric Clapton           The Core
823 Rolling Stones        Hang Fire
822 Eddie Money          Think I’M In Love
821 Steve Miller Band   The Stake
820 Ratt               Round And Round
819 Police            Spirits In The Material World
818 Pink Floyd               Louder Than Words
817 Joe Walsh               All Night Long
816 Tom Petty              You Got Lucky
815 Aerosmith             Cryin’
814 Cheap Trick          She’S Tight
813 Ted Nugent          Cat Scratch Fever
812 Black Crowes       Jealous Again
811 Bruce Springsteen Fire
810 Ozzy Osbourne/Lita Ford Close My Eyes Forever
809 Charlie Daniels Band     The South’S Gonna Do It Again
808 U2                      One Tree Hill
807 J. Geils Band          Just Can’T Wait
806 Bob Seger             Mainstreet
805 Def Leppard          Rock Rock(Til You Drop)
804 Foreigner           Blue Morning Blue Day
803 Night Ranger       Sister Christian
802 Who               See Me Feel Me/We’Re Not Gonna…
801 John Mellencamp  Our Country
