Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!
We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!
|900
|Rod Stewart
|Maggie May
|899
|Sammy Hagar
|Heavy Metal
|898
|Journey
|Just The Same Way
|897
|Pearl Jam
|Once
|896
|Eric Clapton
|Pretending
|895
|Pink Floyd
|Show Must Go On/In The Flesh
|894
|Cars
|Shake It Up
|893
|Beatles
|Helter Skelter
|892
|Bob Seger
|Horizontal Bop
|891
|Grateful Dead
|Casey Jones
|890
|Kim Mitchell
|Go For A Soda
|889
|Van Halen
|Somebody Get Me A Doctor
|888
|Rolling Stones
|Street Fighting Man
|887
|Talking Heads
|And She Was
|886
|Aerosmith
|Big Ten-Inch Record
|885
|Who
|Athena
|884
|Led Zeppelin
|Nobody’S Fault But Mine
|883
|Scorpions
|Big City Nights
|882
|Steve Miller Band
|Your Cash Ain’T Nothin’
|881
|Tubes
|Talk To Ya Later
|880
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Californication
|879
|John Mellencamp
|R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.
|878
|Allman Brothers Band
|Ain’T Wastin’ Time No More
|877
|Alice Cooper
|Welcome To My Nightmare
|876
|Supertramp
|Goodbye Stranger
|875
|Neil Young
|Cinnamon Girl
|874
|Asia
|Heat Of The Moment
|873
|Bad Company
|Rock Steady
|872
|Tom Petty
|Yer So Bad
|871
|Mountain
|Mississippi Queen
|870
|Bon Jovi
|You Give Love A Bad Name
|869
|Led Zeppelin
|Boogie With Stu
|868
|Paul McCartney
|Helen Wheels
|867
|Joe Walsh
|Ordinary Average Guy
|866
|Who
|Pinball Wizard
|865
|Motley Crue
|Looks That Kill
|864
|Bachman Turner Overdrive
|Hey You
|863
|Van Halen
|Summer Nights
|862
|Pretenders
|My City Was Gone
|861
|Aerosmith
|Woman Of The World
|860
|Eagles
|Lyin’ Eyes
|859
|Peter Gabriel
|Sledgehammer
|858
|AC/DC
|High Voltage
|857
|Eric Clapton
|Let It Rain
|856
|Knack
|My Sharona
|855
|Queen
|Tie Your Mother Down
|854
|Beatles
|Get Back
|853
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Sour Girl
|852
|Deep Purple
|Knocking At Your Back Door
|851
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Gimme Back My Bullets
|850
|Neil Young
|Harvest Moon
|849
|The Firm
|Radioactive
|848
|Doors
|People Are Strange
|847
|Judas Priest
|Heading Out On The Highway
|846
|Bruce Springsteen
|Cover Me
|845
|Santana
|Soul Sacrifice
|844
|Sniff ‘N’ The Tears
|Driver’S Seat
|843
|Black Sabbath
|The Wizard
|842
|Bob Seger
|Old Time Rock And Roll
|841
|Who
|Happy Jack
|840
|Emerson Lake & Palmer
|Nutrocker
|839
|Boston
|Can’Tcha Say (You Believe In Me)
|838
|Led Zeppelin
|Your Time Is Gonna Come
|837
|U2
|Angel Of Harlem
|836
|KISS
|Love Gun
|835
|Collective Soul
|Shine
|834
|John Lennon
|Stand By Me
|833
|Thin Lizzy
|Whiskey In A Jar
|832
|Jimi Hendrix
|Are You Experienced?
|831
|Blue Oyster Cult
|Godzilla
|830
|Grateful Dead
|Friend Of The Devil
|829
|Van Halen
|I’M The One
|828
|Beatles
|Here Comes The Sun
|827
|Tesla
|Signs
|826
|David Bowie
|Ashes To Ashes
|825
|Warren Zevon
|Lawyers, Guns & Money
|824
|Eric Clapton
|The Core
|823
|Rolling Stones
|Hang Fire
|822
|Eddie Money
|Think I’M In Love
|821
|Steve Miller Band
|The Stake
|820
|Ratt
|Round And Round
|819
|Police
|Spirits In The Material World
|818
|Pink Floyd
|Louder Than Words
|817
|Joe Walsh
|All Night Long
|816
|Tom Petty
|You Got Lucky
|815
|Aerosmith
|Cryin’
|814
|Cheap Trick
|She’S Tight
|813
|Ted Nugent
|Cat Scratch Fever
|812
|Black Crowes
|Jealous Again
|811
|Bruce Springsteen
|Fire
|810
|Ozzy Osbourne/Lita Ford
|Close My Eyes Forever
|809
|Charlie Daniels Band
|The South’S Gonna Do It Again
|808
|U2
|One Tree Hill
|807
|J. Geils Band
|Just Can’T Wait
|806
|Bob Seger
|Mainstreet
|805
|Def Leppard
|Rock Rock(Til You Drop)
|804
|Foreigner
|Blue Morning Blue Day
|803
|Night Ranger
|Sister Christian
|802
|Who
|See Me Feel Me/We’Re Not Gonna…
|801
|John Mellencamp
|Our Country