Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: December 26 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1967 the Beatles “Magical Mystery Tour” TV movie debuted on the BBC. The film was panned by critics, although the companion music did very well for the band. When did the movie come out in America?
ANSWER: Not until 1974, four years after the band broke up.
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for December 26, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1967: The Beatles’ “Magical Mystery Tour” film premieres on British TV.
- 1970: Former Beatle George Harrison reaches #1 on the American singles charts with his song “My Sweet Lord.”
- 1978: The Aerosmith “Live Bootleg” album is certified platinum.
- 1981: AC/DC’s album “For Those About to Rock, We Salute You” reaches #1 in sales in the U.S., knocking The Rolling Stones album “Tattoo You” off the top of the charts. “Tattoo You” had been #1 for nine weeks.
- 1997: The New York Post reports that The Rolling Stones were the top-grossing concert draw of the year, bringing in more than $89 million. U2 came in second with $79 million for their “Popmart” tour. U2, however, didn’t net a lot of money because their tour cost more than a quarter-million dollars per day to run.
- 2003: The Playground in St. Petersburg, Russia, which was created with a $5,000 donation from Paul McCartney, officially opens.
From the WZLX ticket stash…
- Fleetwood Mac played the Boston Tea Party in 1969.