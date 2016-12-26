Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: December 26 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1967 the Beatles “Magical Mystery Tour” TV movie debuted on the BBC. The film was panned by critics, although the companion music did very well for the band. When did the movie come out in America?



ANSWER: Not until 1974, four years after the band broke up.

