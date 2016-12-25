Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016: 1,007 – 901

December 25, 2016 8:00 PM
Filed Under: countdown

Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!

We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!

 

1,007 Emerson Lake & Palmer    Karn Evil #9
1,006 Kenny Wayne Shepherd    Blue On Black
1,005 Beatles                  Octopuses Garden
1,004 Rainbow                 Street Of Dreams
1,003 Boston                 We’Re Ready
1,002 Who                   Boris The Spider
1,001 Eagles               Those Shoes
1,000 Jane’S Addiction    Jane Says
999 Supertramp         Breakfast In America
998 Rolling Stones    Happy
997 Stray Cats       Rock This Town
996 Bob Seger       Like A Rock
995 Tom Petty      King’S Highway
994 Led Zeppelin             Bring It On Home
993 R.E.M.        Man On The Moon
992 Neil Young             Rockin’ In The Free World
991 Alice In Chains       No Excuses
990 Edgar Winter Group   Free Ride
989 David Bowie         Cat People (Putting Out Fire)
988 Lynyrd Skynyrd     The Needle & The Spoon
987 Pretenders              Mystery Achievement
986 Bachman Turner Overdrive Roll On Down The Highway
985 Fabulous Thunderbirds Tuff Enuff
984 Beatles            Hey Bulldog
983 Eric Clapton      She’S Waiting
982 Kansas           Point Of Know Return
981 Kinks           Low Budget
980 The Firm       Satisfaction Guaranteed
979 Jimi Hendrix              Stone Free
978 Van Halen                When It’S Love
977 Fleetwood Mac           World Turning
976 Grateful Dead          Box Of Rain
975 U2                    Out Of Control
974 Bruce Springsteen    I’M On Fire
973 Sweet               Fox On The Run
972 Elton John         Rocket Man
971 George Thorogood  Move It On Over
970 Doors            Alabama Song (Whiskey Bar)
969 Fleetwood Mac            Never Going Back Again
968 ZZ Top   Waitin For The Bus/Jesus Just Left Chicago
967 Beatles                Birthday
966 AC/DC Let There Be Rock
965 John Mellencamp      Paper In Fire
964 Stevie Ray Vaughan  Cold Shot
963 Steely Dan               Black Friday
962 Nirvana                 Dumb
961 Led Zeppelin           Four Sticks
960 Styx                  Blue Collar Man
959 Derek & The Dominos  Bell Bottom Blues
958 J. Geils Band            Night Time
957 Aerosmith               Angel
956 KISS Strutter
955 Allman Brothers Band  Jessica
954 Paul McCartney  Let Me Roll It
953 Bruce Springsteen   I’M Goin’ Down
952 David Bowie        The Jean Genie
951 Bob Seger         Sunspot Baby
950 Cars             Drive
949 Joe Walsh       Life Of Illusion
948 Traffic        Feelin’ Alright
947 Don Henley                                  All She Wants To Do Is Dance
946 Green Day               Good Riddance(Time Of Your Life)
945 Bad Company            Good Lovin’ Gone Bad
944 Def Leppard           Rocket
943 Santana              Black Magic Woman
942 ZZ Top   I’M Bad, I’M Nationwide
941 Bob Dylan          Highway 61 Revisited
940 Van Halen         Why Can’T This Be Love?
939 Dire Straits     Industrial Disease
938 Beatles         Magical Mystery Tour
937 Police         Can’T Stand Losing You
936 Soundgarden   Blow Up The Outside World
935 Creedence Clearwater Revival Who’Ll Stop The Rain
934 Patti Smith             Because The Night
933 Queen                  I’M In Love With My Car
932 Tom Petty             A Woman In Love (It’S Not Me)
931 Molly Hatchet        Dreams I’Ll Never See
930 Foreigner           Urgent
929 David Lee Roth           Just A Gigolo/Ain’T Got Nobody
928 Black Sabbath           Black Sabbath
927 Doobie Brothers        Jesus Is Just Alright
926 Who                   Gettin’ In Tune
925 Stone Temple Pilots  Lady Picture Show
924 Deep Purple              Space Truckin’
923 Cars                    It’S All I Can Do
922 Yes                    I’Ve Seen All Good People
921 Joe Jackson           Friday
920 Billy Squier         She’S A Runner
919 Ringo Starr         No No Song
918 Motley Crue        Shout At The Devil
917 Stephen Stills    Treetop Flyer
916 Pat Benatar      I Need A Lover
915 Allman Brothers Band     In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed
914 RUSH The Trees
913 Police                 Wrapped Around Your Finger
912 Steely Dan            Reeling In The Years
911 Jefferson Starship   Find Your Way Back
910 Cheap Trick         Ain’T That A Shame
909 Whitesnake               Slow And Easy
908 Rolling Stones          Paint It Black
907 U2                     Even Better Than The Real Thing
906 Led Zeppelin          The Song Remains The Same
905 Jethro Tull          Hymn #43
904 Foo Fighters        This Is A Call
903 AC/DC Moneytalks
902 Traveling Wilburys                                         End of the Line
901 Rainbow                  Stone Cold
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live