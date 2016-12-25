Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents the Top 1,007 Countdown for 2016! We’re counting down the best songs of Classic Rock from now until the Ball drops on New Year’s Eve!
We’ll even post the list of songs in the countdown as we play each hundred or so, so you can follow along! It’s the best 1,007 songs in classic rock as we close out 2016 on 100.7 WZLX!
|1,007
|Emerson Lake & Palmer
|Karn Evil #9
|1,006
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd
|Blue On Black
|1,005
|Beatles
|Octopuses Garden
|1,004
|Rainbow
|Street Of Dreams
|1,003
|Boston
|We’Re Ready
|1,002
|Who
|Boris The Spider
|1,001
|Eagles
|Those Shoes
|1,000
|Jane’S Addiction
|Jane Says
|999
|Supertramp
|Breakfast In America
|998
|Rolling Stones
|Happy
|997
|Stray Cats
|Rock This Town
|996
|Bob Seger
|Like A Rock
|995
|Tom Petty
|King’S Highway
|994
|Led Zeppelin
|Bring It On Home
|993
|R.E.M.
|Man On The Moon
|992
|Neil Young
|Rockin’ In The Free World
|991
|Alice In Chains
|No Excuses
|990
|Edgar Winter Group
|Free Ride
|989
|David Bowie
|Cat People (Putting Out Fire)
|988
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|The Needle & The Spoon
|987
|Pretenders
|Mystery Achievement
|986
|Bachman Turner Overdrive
|Roll On Down The Highway
|985
|Fabulous Thunderbirds
|Tuff Enuff
|984
|Beatles
|Hey Bulldog
|983
|Eric Clapton
|She’S Waiting
|982
|Kansas
|Point Of Know Return
|981
|Kinks
|Low Budget
|980
|The Firm
|Satisfaction Guaranteed
|979
|Jimi Hendrix
|Stone Free
|978
|Van Halen
|When It’S Love
|977
|Fleetwood Mac
|World Turning
|976
|Grateful Dead
|Box Of Rain
|975
|U2
|Out Of Control
|974
|Bruce Springsteen
|I’M On Fire
|973
|Sweet
|Fox On The Run
|972
|Elton John
|Rocket Man
|971
|George Thorogood
|Move It On Over
|970
|Doors
|Alabama Song (Whiskey Bar)
|969
|Fleetwood Mac
|Never Going Back Again
|968
|ZZ Top
|Waitin For The Bus/Jesus Just Left Chicago
|967
|Beatles
|Birthday
|966
|AC/DC
|Let There Be Rock
|965
|John Mellencamp
|Paper In Fire
|964
|Stevie Ray Vaughan
|Cold Shot
|963
|Steely Dan
|Black Friday
|962
|Nirvana
|Dumb
|961
|Led Zeppelin
|Four Sticks
|960
|Styx
|Blue Collar Man
|959
|Derek & The Dominos
|Bell Bottom Blues
|958
|J. Geils Band
|Night Time
|957
|Aerosmith
|Angel
|956
|KISS
|Strutter
|955
|Allman Brothers Band
|Jessica
|954
|Paul McCartney
|Let Me Roll It
|953
|Bruce Springsteen
|I’M Goin’ Down
|952
|David Bowie
|The Jean Genie
|951
|Bob Seger
|Sunspot Baby
|950
|Cars
|Drive
|949
|Joe Walsh
|Life Of Illusion
|948
|Traffic
|Feelin’ Alright
|947
|Don Henley
|All She Wants To Do Is Dance
|946
|Green Day
|Good Riddance(Time Of Your Life)
|945
|Bad Company
|Good Lovin’ Gone Bad
|944
|Def Leppard
|Rocket
|943
|Santana
|Black Magic Woman
|942
|ZZ Top
|I’M Bad, I’M Nationwide
|941
|Bob Dylan
|Highway 61 Revisited
|940
|Van Halen
|Why Can’T This Be Love?
|939
|Dire Straits
|Industrial Disease
|938
|Beatles
|Magical Mystery Tour
|937
|Police
|Can’T Stand Losing You
|936
|Soundgarden
|Blow Up The Outside World
|935
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|Who’Ll Stop The Rain
|934
|Patti Smith
|Because The Night
|933
|Queen
|I’M In Love With My Car
|932
|Tom Petty
|A Woman In Love (It’S Not Me)
|931
|Molly Hatchet
|Dreams I’Ll Never See
|930
|Foreigner
|Urgent
|929
|David Lee Roth
|Just A Gigolo/Ain’T Got Nobody
|928
|Black Sabbath
|Black Sabbath
|927
|Doobie Brothers
|Jesus Is Just Alright
|926
|Who
|Gettin’ In Tune
|925
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Lady Picture Show
|924
|Deep Purple
|Space Truckin’
|923
|Cars
|It’S All I Can Do
|922
|Yes
|I’Ve Seen All Good People
|921
|Joe Jackson
|Friday
|920
|Billy Squier
|She’S A Runner
|919
|Ringo Starr
|No No Song
|918
|Motley Crue
|Shout At The Devil
|917
|Stephen Stills
|Treetop Flyer
|916
|Pat Benatar
|I Need A Lover
|915
|Allman Brothers Band
|In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed
|914
|RUSH
|The Trees
|913
|Police
|Wrapped Around Your Finger
|912
|Steely Dan
|Reeling In The Years
|911
|Jefferson Starship
|Find Your Way Back
|910
|Cheap Trick
|Ain’T That A Shame
|909
|Whitesnake
|Slow And Easy
|908
|Rolling Stones
|Paint It Black
|907
|U2
|Even Better Than The Real Thing
|906
|Led Zeppelin
|The Song Remains The Same
|905
|Jethro Tull
|Hymn #43
|904
|Foo Fighters
|This Is A Call
|903
|AC/DC
|Moneytalks
|902
|Traveling Wilburys
|End of the Line
|901
|Rainbow
|Stone Cold