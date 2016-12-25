Sunday Morning Blues: The Christmas Edition!

Sunday Morning Blues on Christmas! What a perfect way to get up, have coffee and open presents!
Santa Claus is Back in Town
Elvis’ Christmas Album
Elvis Presley
Deck the Halls with Boogie-Woogie
Alligator Records Christmas Collection (various)
Katie Webster
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Merry Axemass – A Guitar Christmas (various)
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Run Rudolph Run
(Chess Single)
Chuck Berry
Christmas Tears
A Very Special Christmas Live (various)
Eric Clapton
Sleigh Ride
CD Single
Johnny A
Dig that Crazy Santa Claus
Dig that Crazy Christmas
Brian Setzer Orchestra
Christmas Celebration
Roomful of Christmas
Roomful of Blues
Christmas Comes But Once a Year
Bullseye Cool Christmas Tunes (various)
Charles Brown & Johnny Otis
Joy Boogie
Hey Santa, What’s in that Bag?
Chuck Leavell
Little Red Rooster
A Very Special Christmas 5 (various)
Tom Petty
Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
Billboard’s Greatest R & B Christmas Hits (various)
Mabel Scott
Merry Christmas Baby
CD Single
Joe Bonamassa
Back Door Santa
A Very Special Christmas 5 (various)
BB King & John Popper
Santa’s Messin’ with the Kid
Christmas Time Again
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin’
Christmas in Soulsville (various)
Albert King
Stay a Little Longer, Santa
Genuine Houserockin’ Music (various)
Shemekia Copeland
Santa Baby
(RCA single)
Eartha Kitt
Fattening up the Turkey
Genuine Houserockin’ Christmas (various)
Dave Hole
Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow
The Best of Ho Ho Hoey
Gary Hoey
Merry Christmas Darling
An Austin Rhythm and Blues Christmas (various)
Fabulous Thunderbirds
Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
Merry Christmas from Brenda Lee
Brenda Lee
Rock and Roll Christmas
A Rock and Roll Christmas (various)
George Thorogood & the Destroyers
Merry Merry Christmas
Alligator Records Christmas Collection (various)
Koko Taylor