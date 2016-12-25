Sunday Morning Blues: The Christmas Edition!

December 25, 2016 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues

Sunday Morning Blues on Christmas! What a perfect way to get up, have coffee and open presents!

Santa Claus is Back in Town
Elvis’ Christmas Album
Elvis Presley

Deck the Halls with Boogie-Woogie
Alligator Records Christmas Collection (various)
Katie Webster

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Merry Axemass – A Guitar Christmas (various)
Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Run Rudolph Run
(Chess Single)
Chuck Berry

Christmas Tears
A Very Special Christmas Live (various)
Eric Clapton

Sleigh Ride
CD Single
Johnny A

Dig that Crazy Santa Claus
Dig that Crazy Christmas
Brian Setzer Orchestra

Christmas Celebration
Roomful of Christmas
Roomful of Blues

Christmas Comes But Once a Year
Bullseye Cool Christmas Tunes (various)
Charles Brown & Johnny Otis

Joy Boogie
Hey Santa, What’s in that Bag?
Chuck Leavell

Little Red Rooster
A Very Special Christmas 5 (various)
Tom Petty

Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
Billboard’s Greatest R & B Christmas Hits (various)
Mabel Scott

Merry Christmas Baby
CD Single
Joe Bonamassa

Back Door Santa
A Very Special Christmas 5 (various)
BB King & John Popper

Santa’s Messin’ with the Kid
Christmas Time Again
Lynyrd Skynyrd

Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin’
Christmas in Soulsville (various)
Albert King

Stay a Little Longer, Santa
Genuine Houserockin’ Music (various)
Shemekia Copeland

Santa Baby
(RCA single)
Eartha Kitt

Fattening up the Turkey
Genuine Houserockin’ Christmas (various)
Dave Hole

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow
The Best of Ho Ho Hoey
Gary Hoey

Merry Christmas Darling
An Austin Rhythm and Blues Christmas (various)
Fabulous Thunderbirds

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
Merry Christmas from Brenda Lee
Brenda Lee

Rock and Roll Christmas
A Rock and Roll Christmas (various)
George Thorogood & the Destroyers

Merry Merry Christmas
Alligator Records Christmas Collection (various)
Koko Taylor

