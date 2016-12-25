Sunday Morning Blues: The Christmas Edition!

Sunday Morning Blues on Christmas! What a perfect way to get up, have coffee and open presents!

Santa Claus is Back in Town

Elvis’ Christmas Album

Elvis Presley

Deck the Halls with Boogie-Woogie

Alligator Records Christmas Collection (various)

Katie Webster

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

Merry Axemass – A Guitar Christmas (various)

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Run Rudolph Run

(Chess Single)

Chuck Berry

Christmas Tears

A Very Special Christmas Live (various)

Eric Clapton

Sleigh Ride

CD Single

Johnny A

Dig that Crazy Santa Claus

Dig that Crazy Christmas

Brian Setzer Orchestra

Christmas Celebration

Roomful of Christmas

Roomful of Blues

Christmas Comes But Once a Year

Bullseye Cool Christmas Tunes (various)

Charles Brown & Johnny Otis

Joy Boogie

Hey Santa, What’s in that Bag?

Chuck Leavell

Little Red Rooster

A Very Special Christmas 5 (various)

Tom Petty

Boogie Woogie Santa Claus

Billboard’s Greatest R & B Christmas Hits (various)

Mabel Scott

Merry Christmas Baby

CD Single

Joe Bonamassa

Back Door Santa

A Very Special Christmas 5 (various)

BB King & John Popper

Santa’s Messin’ with the Kid

Christmas Time Again

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin’

Christmas in Soulsville (various)

Albert King

Stay a Little Longer, Santa

Genuine Houserockin’ Music (various)

Shemekia Copeland

Santa Baby

(RCA single)

Eartha Kitt

Fattening up the Turkey

Genuine Houserockin’ Christmas (various)

Dave Hole

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

The Best of Ho Ho Hoey

Gary Hoey

Merry Christmas Darling

An Austin Rhythm and Blues Christmas (various)

Fabulous Thunderbirds

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

Merry Christmas from Brenda Lee

Brenda Lee

Rock and Roll Christmas

A Rock and Roll Christmas (various)

George Thorogood & the Destroyers

Merry Merry Christmas

Alligator Records Christmas Collection (various)

Koko Taylor