Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: Christmas Day, December 25 in Classic Rock History

Merry Christmas! It’s the birthday of the late Noel Redding of the Jimi Hendrix Experience. He was booted from the band and replaced by one of Hendrix’s old army buddies. What was the name of the new bassist?
ANSWER: Billy Cox
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for December 25, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1964: The Zombies make their U.S. debut in New York City.
- 1967: Paul McCartney announces his engagement to Jane Asher, sister of singer-producer Peter Asher. Eight months later the couple would call it quits without reaching the altar.
- 1969: Robbie Bachman gets his first drum set for Christmas. Years later he would become the drummer for Bachman Turner Overdrive.
- 1981: The J. Geils Band performs a free holiday show for the inmates at Norfolk Correctional Facility.