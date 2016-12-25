Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: Christmas Day, December 25 in Classic Rock History

Merry Christmas! It’s the birthday of the late Noel Redding of the Jimi Hendrix Experience. He was booted from the band and replaced by one of Hendrix’s old army buddies. What was the name of the new bassist?



ANSWER: Billy Cox

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for December 25, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!