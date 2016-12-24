Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: Christmas Eve, December 24 in Classic Rock History

Ringo Starr was a celebrity Santa tracker for NORAD in 2003 and returned the following year. He also released a Christmas album around the same period. What was the name of Ringo’s holiday offering?
ANSWER: “I Wanna Be Santa Claus”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for December 24, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1906: The first music radio program is broadcast from Brant Rock, Massachusetts.
- 1972: Fans riot at a Manfred Mann concert at the University of Miami when police pull the plug on the band as the 11 pm curfew hits. Students stage an unruly two hour protest.
- 1973: Tom Johnston of the Doobie Brothers is arrested for possession of marijuana by California police. In the spirit of goodwill, the officers release the guitarist into his own custody so he won’t spend Christmas Eve in jail.
- 1974: James Taylor, Carly Simon, Linda Ronstadt, and Joni Mitchell are spotted caroling around Hollywood.
- 1975: Queen’s concert at the Hammersmith Odeon in London is broadcast simultaneously on BBC-TV and Radio 1 in the U.K.
