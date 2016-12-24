Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: Christmas Eve, December 24 in Classic Rock History

Ringo Starr was a celebrity Santa tracker for NORAD in 2003 and returned the following year. He also released a Christmas album around the same period. What was the name of Ringo’s holiday offering?



ANSWER: “I Wanna Be Santa Claus”

