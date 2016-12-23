Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: December 23 in Classic Rock History

December 23, 2016 1:00 AM

Happy birthday to Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam. He’s a big Cubs fan – where is he from?

ANSWER: Evanston, Illinois

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for December 23, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • Happy birthday to: Jorma Kaukonen of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna.
  • 1961: A Decca Records talent scout impressed by The Beatles at the Cavern Club in Liverpool arranges for a formal audition in London, but Decca did not sign the future supergroup.
  • 1966: The British television show “Ready, Steady, Go,” which helped to launch dozens of musical careers, airs for the final time with Mick Jagger as guest.
  • 1966: Pink Floyd performs for the first time at a London hot spot known as the UFO Club. It becomes a regular venue for the psychedelic band.
  • 1972: After a series of lawsuits, Terry Knight, ex-manager for Grand Funk Railroad appears while the band was playing a benefit concert with sheriffs in tow and a court order giving him the right to seize $1 million in cash or assets.
  • 1980: John McVie and wife Julie are busted at their resort home in Honolulu and charged with possession of cocaine when a drug sniffing dog alerts police to the contents of a package addressed to the couple.

From the WZLX ticket stash…The Zombies were at The Unicorn on this night in 1969.

