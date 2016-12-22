Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: December 22 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen! His parents were both in the music profession – what did they do?
ANSWER: Both worked in classical music circles and were opera singers!
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for December 22, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy birthday to: Cheap Trick axe-man and serious guitar collector Rick Neilson.
- 1967: Syd Barrett, the founding guitarist of Pink Floyd, plays his last gig with the band. His affinity for LSD loosened his grip on reality just a bit too much. David Gilmour is tapped as Barrett’s replacement.
- 1978: Faces drummer Kenny Jones joins The Who as replacement for the legendary Keith Moon, who had died two months previously.
- 1979: The Charity Concert for the People of Kampuchea is held at London’s Hammersmith Odean and featured The Who with their new drummer, Paul McCartney, The Clash, Robert Plant and others.
- 1991: Gregg Allman makes his acting debut as a drug kingpin in the movie “Rush” which opened in theaters nationwide. The film also stars Sam Elliot, Jason Patric, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.
- 2002: Former Clash frontman Joe Strummer dies at his home in England from heart failure. He was 50.