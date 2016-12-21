Scared Straight Santa Called Daniella AND Charlotte

Santa put in double duty today will all the naughty kids he had to call today dialing up Daniella and Charlotte in the morning before he headed back up to the North Pole.

Charlotte is a 4 year old that isn’t listening to hear teachers in school and all she wants for Christmas is hot cocoa and a doll. Charlotte was excited to talk to Santa as soon as Emily picked up the phone.

Listen to hear the little girl talk with Santa about presents, jokes and listening.

Daniella is 10 and takes back to the assistant principal, not doing homework and lying! Uh Oh!

Kevin prodded Heather and Pete about the first time they talked back but it failed.

After getting Santa back, they called Daniella and talked to her Dad for a few about burning the “candle” before switching to Daniella.

She is confused after kids were telling her Santa isn’t real.

Hear how Santa turned her around.

