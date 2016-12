Let’s be honest, no holiday has ever gone 100% smoothly, no matter how hard we try.

At least we can recognize our mistakes and maybe (just maybe) learn from them, right?

A new poll from Energizer found the top 4 biggest screw ups we have at Christmas.

1. Forgetting to buy batteries that kids need to play with their new toys.

2. Forgetting to RSVP to parties.

3. Accidentally leaving someone off your holiday card list.

4. Burning Christmas dinner.

What has been your biggest holiday screw up?