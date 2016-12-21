Final Ernie the Elf of 2016

December 21, 2016 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Ernie The Elf

Ernie had to apologize for all the requests sent in for phone calls but couldn’t get to them all so he went over the list giving a quick synopsis before settling on Charles who posted a video of a child being chased by an ostrich laughing throughout it.

After buttering up the guy talking about cookies, Ernie brought up his video and Charles’ wife made him take it down.

Ernie asked him if he would do it again and then sided with him saying the video was hilarious but couldn’t officially say he does.

Check out the final Ernie of 2016!

