Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: December 21 in Classic Rock History

In 2006 a pair of six-foot tall eyeballs used to promote the Pink Floyd live album “Pulse” were autographed by the band members and auctioned off for charity for more than $32,500. Floyd released many live albums; what was unique to that one?
ANSWER: It included a complete live rendition of the entire “Dark Side of the Moon” album.
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for December 21, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1964: Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts releases his children’s book “Ode to a High Flying Bird,” a pictorial tribute to legendary jazz saxophonist Charlie Parker.
- 1967: The Rolling Stones release “Their Satanic Majesties Request,” an album complete with a plastic 3-D photograph of the band on the cover.
- 1968: Crosby, Stills & Nash perform together publicly for the first time. Neil Young would join them a year later.
- 1969: Ginger Baker forms the band “Air Force” after the early demise of Blind Faith. Air Force also includes Rick Grech and Steve Winwood from Blind Faith as well as former Moody Blues guitarist Denny Laine.
- 1979: The Eagles play a benefit concert for Jerry Brown, who is running for president.
- 1999: The readers of Guitar Magazine vote Jimi Hendrix “Guitarist of the Millenium.”
- 2006: A pair of six-foot tall eyeballs, autographed by the members of Pink Floyd and used to promote Floyd’s DVD “Pulse,” are auctioned off on eBay. The proceeds, which total more than $32,500, are donated to a British charity benefiting the homeless.