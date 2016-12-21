Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: December 21 in Classic Rock History

In 2006 a pair of six-foot tall eyeballs used to promote the Pink Floyd live album “Pulse” were autographed by the band members and auctioned off for charity for more than $32,500. Floyd released many live albums; what was unique to that one?



ANSWER: It included a complete live rendition of the entire “Dark Side of the Moon” album.

