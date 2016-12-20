The Selfie Stick Senseless Survey

You could tell that this guy was skeptical from the first question on that Kevin was from the Census.

He kept answering the senseless questions though from pulling a muscle while eating to microwave minutes versus real minutes but when he was asked about using a selfie stick, this guy told Kevin to stop bothering him and slammed the phone down.

