The Selfie Stick Senseless Survey

December 20, 2016 8:00 AM

You could tell that this guy was skeptical from the first question on that Kevin was from the Census.

He kept answering the senseless questions though from pulling a muscle while eating to microwave minutes versus real minutes but when he was asked about using a selfie stick, this guy told Kevin to stop bothering him and slammed the phone down.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston's Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX.

