Scared Straight Santa Called Wesley

December 20, 2016 8:45 AM
Filed Under: Scared Straight Santa

Santa is really working hard and seemed an extra bit cranky this morning when he called up little Wesley.

Santa found out that Wesley likes to talk back to his mother including hitting her a few times as well as his siblings and has trouble listening to what others have to say.

Hear how Santa got through to Wesley.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live