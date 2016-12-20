Is Elf On A Shelf Too Scary?

December 20, 2016 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Elf on the Shelf

Some YouTube videos are making the rounds of kids reacting to the Elf on a Shelf and it’s having the opposite reaction we think it was intended.

Hear the screaming and yelling from these kids while they are trying to behave because they are scared of the little guy.

