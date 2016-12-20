Guys, You’ll Want To Spend More On Your Girlfriend Or Wife This Christmas

Gentlemen, we’re in the home stretch. Christmas is mere days away, and if you’re like most guys, you’re just starting to think about shopping for the big day.

A new study says that women are expecting an average of $218 worth of presents this year.

The problem with that?

Guys were only planning to spend an average of $68.

Yeah, we may want to step up our game.

While you’re trying to come up with the $150 difference, here’s a list of things you need to STAY AWAY FROM when buying gifts for the lady in your life.

What She Doesn’t Want

1. Socks.

2. Bath salts

3. Chocolate

4. Perfume, body spray, or toiletries

5. Gift cards or money

Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

(h/t FemaleFirst)