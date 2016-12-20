Chester Bennington of Linkin Park Reacts To 2016 Rock Hall Inductees

Chester Bennington, singer of Linkin Park and STP for a few years, was hanging out at Ernie Boch Jr’s house for the night because he is a part of Kings of Chaos along with Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Matt Sorum of Guns N Roses and Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots.

The show talked to him about hanging with Ernie, where does Billy Gibbons sleep (including a story about going back and forth to Portugal), his passion for music versus Kevin’s passion for radio.

We also learned why Chester loves classic rock and we get his reaction the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

He also proclaimed that Linkin Park will be in… someday.

