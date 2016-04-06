Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 6 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday Warren Haynes! He was born in what American city?

Asheville, North Carolina

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 6th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1968: Syd Barrett, lead guitarist and founder of Pink Floyd, quit the band when his interest in LSD outweighed his commitment to the music…On that very same day The Beatles began conducting business in the London office of their new company, Apple…

1970: The city of Memphis presented the members of Led Zeppelin with the keys to the city…

1971: The Rolling Stones announced they were creating their own label, Rolling Stone Records…

1974: About 200,000 attended the “California Jam I” rock festival put on and filmed by ABC-TV. Among the performers: The Eagles, Emerson Lake & Palmer, Deep Purple, and Black Sabbath…

1985: Little Steven officially left Bruce Springsteen’s E-Street Band. He would return 14 years later…

1999: The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir and Mickey Hart performed at a fundraiser for then-presidential candidate Al Gore. Gore’s wife Tipper joined in the set playing congas!