Abe Vigoda’s Dead is Still Just a Parody Song as Actor Celebrates 94th Birthday

For the last 14 years, Greg Galcik has been keeping netizens updated on the life or death status of one of America’s most beloved character actors, Abe Vigoda, who is 94 today.

Vigoda is known for his roles as Detective Fish on TV’s “Barney Miller” (continued on the spinoff “Fish,” which stunk like one) and as Tessio in The Godfather. He has been fighting off death rumors since People Magazine erroneously knocked him off in the 1980s.

Galcik, along with Greg Peters, recorded a parody of the Bauhaus’ goth classic “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” a few years back calling it, naturally, “Abe Vigoda’s Dead.” It may have set off another round of death rumors but then, as now, Vigoda is here to laugh them off.

Watch the video on Radio.com