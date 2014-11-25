Prince Decides He Doesn’t Want an Internet Presence Anymore

By Marissa G. Muller

Two weeks after gifting us with his first-ever selfie, Prince has taken it back, along with deleting his social media accounts and removing his music from YouTube.

The enigmatic Purple One, who’s become notorious in recent years for his battle against post-Internet times—refusing to even carry a cell phone—made these recent moves without as much as leaving a note explaining his decision. Though in an interview with The Mirror in 2010, he did say, “The Internet’s completely over.”

When NME reached out to his team for an answer, his representative refused to comment.

Prince’s mysterious withdrawal from the Internet also comes shortly after he invited his Facebook fans to send in questions for him to answer. Yet he only responded to one with merely three words and a link to an article called “The Gold Standard.”

