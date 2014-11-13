Father Performs Beautiful Version of the Beatles’ ‘Blackbird’ for Dying Newborn: Watch

By Philip Cosores

A tragic story has produced a must-see video that will transform how you hear The Beatles‘ iconic “Blackbird” forever.

The performer is Chris Picco, whose wife passed away suddenly in her sleep while she was 24 weeks pregnant with their unborn child. An emergency c-section was performed, but doctors were not optimistic when the baby, named Lennon James Picco, showed a significant lack of movement and brain activity. While his wife Ashley was pregnant with Lennon, she would feel the baby moving to music when it was played, so Chris asked if he could play music for the baby in what would be the last few days of his life.

This heartbreaking, beautiful rendition of “Blackbird” was recorded the day before Lennon passed away.

