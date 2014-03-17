Special Guests, The Information Are In The Rumble!

______________________________________________________

THE INFORMATION ARE IN THE RUMBLE!

___________________________________________________

+ The Information on Bandcamp! +

+ The Information on Facebook! +

_____________________________________________________________________________________

The Information are the Special Guest Band for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Rumble Finals on Friday, April 25, 2014 at TT the Bear’s, Central Square, Cambridge. Tickets are on sale Monday, March 17 at noon via Ticketweb.com.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

(Photo credits: Brad Kayal)

Zack, Max, Deb, Brad, Ashley, Heath

Yes, yes they are. After years of trying. The Information are our special guest Rumble band.

Considered one of Boston’s best bands of the mid-2000s, they never officially broke up or did a final show, The Information’s Zack Wells, Max Fresen, Deb Grant, Brad Kayal, Ashley Moody Reader, Patrick Dole AND Heath Fradkoff return to the stage for the first time since 2009.

Formed in 2002 by singer Max Fresen, a Florida native, and guitarist Zack Wells (who’s straight outta Danvers), The Information seemed to succeed from their first show. Which, I learned, was at Charlie’s Kitchen in Harvard Square. Shows 2 and 3 were at the Middle East and TT the Bear’s, respectively. They’ve seen comparisons to everyone from Interpol to The Strokes to Black Rebel Motorcycle Club but it’s their 80s mod influence that is most apparent, having named Joy Division, Bauhaus, Suede and The Smiths among the prime beneficiaries of their affection.

The Information’s 2005 debut full length, Mistakes We Knew We Were Making, is a favorite of mine and a definite standout among the Boston releases from the entire decade.

___________________________________________________

While 2014 marks the 35th anniversary of the 9 night music festival, it’s also 10 years since The Information participated in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Rumble. In 2004, they appeared alongside the likes of Black Helicopter, The Charms, Ad Frank and the Fast Easy Women, Paranoid Social Club, and The Model Sons. The wildcard got them to the SemiFinals. The Dents, Bret Rosenberg Problem, and Jake Brennan and the Confidence Men went on the the Finals. Jake and the ConMen took the crown that year*.

2014 Rock ‘n’ Roll Rumble begins Sunday, April 6, 2014

at TT the Bear’s, Cambridge

Full details posted at

RockandRollRumble.com

*Rock ‘n’ Roll Rumble wikipedia page acts as an excellent resource!